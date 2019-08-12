Eighteenth annual Chestermere Show and Shine bringing out 500 antique, classic, and special interest cars

Families and friends are encouraged to attend the 18th annual Chestermere Show and Shine and admire approximately 500 antique, classic, and special interest vehicles on Aug. 24 at the Rec Centre.



“The idea is, even if you’re not an avid car nut, you’re still going to come out and see it. We have all sorts of things that are interesting and shiny,” said Chestermere Show and Shine Organizer of three years, John Kittler.



He added, 100 per cent of the funds raised will be donated to charities including the Chestermere Regional Food Bank, Easter Seals Camp Horizon, which supports Albertans with disabilities and medical conditions, and the Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre (AARC).



“Last year we donated $14,000 to those three charities,” Kittler said.



“That’s the highlight of our little event. It’s not a huge complicated event. We’re able to generate some money that all three of those organizations are pretty thankful to get,” he said.



Adding, “Each person who shows their car pays to be there, and the spectators get in for free.”



Although there are many car shows throughout the province, Kittler believes the Chestermere Show and Shine is one of the best, because it’s on the grass instead of hot pavement.



“This is better than a lot of things,” Kittler said.



The Chestermere Show and Shine is an event that brings people from across southern Alberta to Chestermere.

“This showcases our city to people who specifically come to visit, and they’re impressed,” Kittler said.



The people who come to the Chestermere Show and Shine from surrounding communities see Chestermere in the best way, with beautiful weather, and a busy lake.



“Chestermere is a car town. There are a lot of people here with interesting vehicles and summer toys,” Kittler said.



Not only does the Chestermere Show and Shine showcase the community to others, but it also allows residents to meet, and to build relationships.



“It’s super social. Friends and neighbours all park next to each other, it’s a good social event for the participants and the spectators,” Kittler said.



“People love old cars, that’s the bottom line,” he added.



Whenever Kittler drives his old cars, people come up to him, and want to talk about the vehicle, and share stories.



“It’s a real community builder, it’s something that people find interesting, and they want to chat,” he said.



“When you have 500 of them in one place, it’s a pretty neat vibe,” he added.



For the first time, the Chestermere Show and Shine received a community funding grant from the city.

Kittler is extremely grateful for the community funding grant as it allows him to continue the Chestermere Show and Shine.

He added, “It’s a fun day on the grass, to see all sorts of shiny things. Everybody put it on their calendar and come on out.”



For more information on the Chestermere Show and Shine please visit the website at http://www.chestermereshowandshine.com/.