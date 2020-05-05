2020 Calgary Fringe Festival cancelled

April 16, 2020 (Calgary, AB). It is with a heavy heart that the Calgary Fringe Board of Directors is announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Calgary Fringe Festival, originally scheduled for Fri July 31-Sat Aug 8, 2020.
The decision to cancel was not made lightly. At this time though, our top priority is the health and safety of all our Fringe artists, staff, volunteers and audiences.
The Calgary Fringe is rooted in building and fostering community by bringing people and artists from around the world together. For the past 15 years, the Calgary Fringe Festival has acted as a central launch pad for live performing arts, giving local audiences the opportunity to experience unrestricted, non-curated artistic creation and expression. We have a strong family of more than 150 stellar volunteers, board, staff, and tech crew who pull off miracles each year. Fringe festivals are a vital part of the artistic community, and we know that this decision to forgo 2020 will have an emotional, creative, and financial impact on our artists.
Calgarians are known to be resilient, innovative, and fierce, and the Fringe is no exception! We are exploring alternative platforms and unique ways of keeping the connection between artists and community alive. Now more than ever, we remain dedicated to the support and development of Calgary’s vibrant arts community.
We are proud of how our community has come together to help flatten the curve in response to this global pandemic. We will use this time to adapt and find new and exciting ways to help our city and our artistic community survive and thrive. The Calgary Fringe Festival will return in 2021 with renewed energy, drive, and passionate spirit!
At this time, we would like to acknowledge the ongoing support of our grantors, sponsors, and community partners, as well as thank our staff, volunteers, and board for their ongoing commitment to the Calgary Fringe Festival.
Please stay safe and healthy. We WILL make it through this, and we will be there alongside with you, each step of the way.
– Much hugs and love from all of us at the Calgary Fringe Festival
From Festival Director and Producer, Michele Gallant – This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever been involved in. The Calgary Fringe Festival is one of the highlights of my year – one that I constantly refer to as “Christmas in Summer”! Even though we won’t be able to come together as we traditionally do during Festival time, I’m heartened by the notion that we will remain connected and continue to create, with the certain knowledge that this too shall pass and that we will all be able to congregate together once more. Stay strong, stay safe – and looking forward to a day when Fringe Hugs and connection are part of everyday life once again.
From Board President, Jane Mackinnon – It is with a heavy heart we have made this decision. In light of the current situation and predictions, it is the right, and only decision.
We will miss all of the artists, staff, volunteers, and patrons. They are what makes the Calgary Fringe Festival exceptional! We hope to be able to keep our Fringe alive throughout the year, so please stay tuned, and until we all meet again, we send along as many virtual hugs as needed from the Calgary Fringe Festival!