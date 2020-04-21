Canadians are encouraged to properly clean and disinfect highly used areas in their homes 

The Public Health Agency of Canada released tips and recommendations on how Canadians can properly clean and disinfect their living spaces in response to COVID-19.
Before beginning to spring clean, Canadians should wash their hands with warm soapy water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
“The virus has an outside coating, and the stuff inside, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) or Ribonucleic Acid
(RNA), is what actually causes the disease,” said organic chemist Richard Sachleben.
“For a virus, that coating is a protein, and the soap breaks up the coating, so the virus spills its guts and falls apart,” he said.
Adding, COVID-19 has been referred to as a fatty virus because of the outer protein layer.
If soap and water are not available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 70 per cent alcohol can be used.
High-touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, handles, faucets, toilets, light switches, cell phones, remote controls, and keys should be cleaned and disinfected several times and day to help prevent the spread of germs and viruses.
The Public Health Agency of Canada reported that COVID-19 can live on a variety of materials and surfaces for a few hours to several days.
Although disinfecting wipes may be in short supply, many household cleaning products, when used properly, are effective at killing viruses.
Soap, when mixed with warm water, can breakdown and remove the viral particles that may have attached to surfaces in a living space.
A diluted bleach solution can kill viruses and germs.
Bleach can harm skin, or cause damage to a surface, however, so wearing gloves and protective eyewear is also advised.
Hydrogen peroxide can also be used as a disinfectant, though not as strong as bleach. It does not need to be diluted but can discolour fabrics.
Rubbing alcohol products that contain 70 per cent or higher alcohol content can also be used.
Like hydrogen peroxide, rubbing alcohol does not need to be diluted.
Although using the proper supplies is important, a quick swipe is not enough. For a surface to be properly disinfected, ensure the area is wet, scrub vigorously and then let the area dry. Do not wipe the product off with a dry cloth or paper towel.
If surfaces are visibly dirty, they should be cleaned using soap and water before being disinfected. This two-step process will help ensure the maximum efficiency of the disinfecting product.
It is recommended that disposable gloves are used when cleaning, rubber gloves can also be used, but should be washed with hot soapy water when finished.
When finished immediately wash your hands.
To ensure viral contamination does not happen on soft surfaces in the home, change the bedsheets, vacuum the carpets and use and antibacterial fabric spray on mattresses, couches, and other soft surfaces.