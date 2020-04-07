Chestermere businesses are offering early morning hours for high-risk residents, and a variety of delivery options

Chestermere businesses are offering a variety of options for residents in response to COVID-19.

Safeway and Eric’s No Frills are encouraging seniors and other high-risk residents to shop each day from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with regular shopping hours beginning at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eric’s No Frills is also offering an in-store pick-up option and delivery options through their website at https://www.nofrills.ca/.

Chestermere pharmacies including Remedy’s RX, Universal Health, and Shoppers Drug Mart have a same-day delivery option, depending on the medication.

In most cases, customers will be required to pay for their orders over the phone, and their prescriptions will be delivered to their doorstep later in the day.

Chestermere clinics are now offering virtual doctors’ visits or telemedicine.

Oasis Professional Centres is offering online doctor visits, while the Lake Med Clinic is managing healthcare concerns through telemedicine.

Patients are asked to call the Lake Med Clinic to schedule their appointment and a physician will call them back.

The Lake Med Clinic walk-in will close at 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Only Lakemed family practice patients will be accepted into the walk-in clinic at this time.

The Rainbow Falls Medical centre is not seeing patients with cold-like symptoms; however, they do offer phone consultations, and are seeing practice patients from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Chestermere Liquor Store is also offering a delivery option for customers through E-transfer. To make an order please call 403-272-9605 between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sobeys Liquor also now has reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until May 2.

Although dining rooms to restaurants have temporarily been closed, many restaurants in Chestermere are offering take-out and delivery options by calling the restaurant, or ordering online through SkipTheDishes, or DoorDash.