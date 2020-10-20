Chestermere has largest increase in COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Mayor Marshall Chalmers announced on Oct. 16, that the City of Chestermere saw the largest spike of COVID-19 active cases since the pandemic began, with 21 active cases.
“Chestermere has been placed on a watch list by the province due to this increase,” Chalmers said.
The Chestermere Emergency Management Agency (CHEMA) is reviewing and monitoring case numbers and has been in contact with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to determine the nature of this increase and discuss ways to prevent the spread of the virus.
“At this time, AHS indicates that the vast majority are linked to known cases, meaning people have been transmitting the virus among families and within social circles,” Chalmers said.
Chestermere now has had over 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“These are troubling milestones. We are over six months in, and I recognize that many people are tired of the measures in place, but we must remain vigilant,” Chalmers said.
“Our top medical experts continue to say that the pandemic will be with us for many more months to come. It’s going to be a marathon, not a sprint. With this marathon, we need to recognize that we will get tired, but it doesn’t mean that we can quit,” he said.
Chalmers urges all residents who are sick to stay at home, frequently wash hands, use hand sanitizer, keep gatherings small, stay two metres apart from anyone who isn’t part of their household or cohort, and wear a mask in crowded places.
If anyone becomes sick, they should be tested for COVID-19. If the results are positive, they must quarantine for 14 days as mandated by the province.
“Be kind to one another. We as a community have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic very well. We want to keep services open, keep events, sports, and activities happening with COVID-19 measures safely in place,” Chalmers said.
“I have every confidence that we can continue to do so in the weeks ahead if we all do our part,” he added. “Please join me in a renewed commitment to doing our part to stop the spread, together we can do it.”