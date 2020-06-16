Chestermere lifts public health orders

On June 12, at 12:01 a.m. the Chestermere Emergency Management Agency (CHEMA) rescinded the current public health orders in response to COVID-19.
Mayor Marshall Chalmers also lifted the Chestermere State of Local Emergency on June 15 at 12:01 a.m.
“To align with the Premier’s announcement this week, council and CHEMA have agreed to end all public health orders and lift the local state of emergency as the COVID-19 infection rates in Chestermere have remained low for more than a month now,” Chalmers said.
Adding, “We are also encouraged by the success of our first stage of the re-launch strategy, and the fact that the province will be ending their State of Public Health Emergency.”
Although local health orders expired, the provincial public health guidelines issued by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw must continue to be followed.
The provincial public health guidelines include physical distancing, regular hand washing, staying home and self-isolating for 14 days when sick, and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
“These common-sense guidelines will continue to be observed and will be part of the new normal for all Chestermerians, Albertans and Canadians for many months to come,” Chalmers said.
“Our success so far is a result of your continued vigilance and dedication to protect each other and those of us that are most vulnerable, and we must not become complacent while we begin to enjoy further relaxation of the rules,” he said.
Although the Chestermere public health orders were lifted, the Emergency Command Centre (ECC) will continue to operate as an advisory resource that will assist local organizations and businesses with reopening strategies.
“The CHEMA team will also help guide the safe reopening plans for our municipal buildings before winding down their operations and closing the ECC later this summer,” Chalmers said.
Should there be a second wave of COVID-19 where infections increase to a significant level, the State of Local Emergency will be re-issued and the ECC will be re-activated if necessary.
“As Dr. Hinshaw stated this week, we ask our citizens to temper their enthusiasm with caution as COVID-19 has not yet been eradicated,” said the Director of CHEMA and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Bernie Morton.
“Yes, we are relaxing rules and reopening businesses and facilities, but we all have a personal responsibility to continue to think of others and observe public health guidelines. Stay home if you are sick, wash your hands frequently and vigorously, stay two metres away from anyone who does not live with you, and wear a mask when needed,” he said.
More information is available on the City of Chestermere’s website, at chestermere.ca/covid19.