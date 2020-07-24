Chestermere RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing female

Chestermere, Alta. – The Chestermere RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 69-year-old female. Vida Smith was last seen on July 21, 2020 in Chestermere. Vida did not return home after attending Calgary that day.

Her family have not been in contact with her since July 21, 2020 and efforts to locate Vida have been unsuccessful. Vida is believed to have been in the Sunridge area of northeast Calgary in the early afternoon of July 21, 2020.

Chestermere RCMP and Vida’s family are concerned for her well being and wish to speak with her.

Vida is described as:

· 5’3” tall

· 111 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Slender

She was last seen wearing:

· Black tank top

· Patterned skirt

· Black purse

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vida Smith, please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.