Chestermerians-reminded-to-follow-physical-distancing-when-outside

As the weather gets warmer, the City of Chestermere is reminding residents to continue following the physical distancing measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Spring is on its way, and while this is usually a good thing, this year will bring new challenges for us amid a global pandemic,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.
“I know that for most, overcoming the challenges of the pandemic have been hard,” he said.
While supporting, following, and enforcing provincial measures, the Chestermere Emergency Management Agency (CHEMA) also has the authority to implement sanitization, hygiene and gathering measures within the community while under a state of local emergency.
“While we recognize that families may be starting to feel cabin fever, it is important to note that Alberta Health Services (AHS) has indicated that we have not yet hit the peak of this pandemic in Alberta,” Chalmers said.
Before the restrictions are lifted by health authorities, there must be a decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 positive cases, a decrease in hospitalizations, admissions to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a decrease in community transmissions.
“Here in Chestermere, we are holding our own, and doing very well. However, elsewhere in the region, not so much,” Chalmers said.
The province of Alberta has a mandate that no more than 15 people can gather, and those people can be no less than two metres apart.
“CHEMA is strongly urging people to minimize any kind of gathering in Chestermere, and so far, this measure is working well for us,” Chalmers said.
While CHEMA does not recommend gatherings beyond one’s own family, residents can go for a walk with a friend, but they must practice physical distancing.
“If you are out for a walk and stop to talk to one or two people, just keep your distance and do what is sensible to keep you and your community safe,” Chalmers said.
CHEMA is in contact with Premier Jason Kenney, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the Minister of Municipal Affairs, and AHS.
The provincial government is closely examining ways that summer activities such as lake and golf course activities can be done safely.
“Given these developments, effective today, I have rescinded our local orders related to the suspension of lake activities and the golf course. This is in anticipation of the pending decisions from the province,” said the CHEMA Director Bernie Morton.
In a previous CHEMA order, lake and golf course activities had been suspended until June 1.
The Lakeside Golf Course will remain closed until new safe-use and play regulations are provided by the province, as golf courses are currently listed as non-essential services by provincial order.
“Our playground equipment, bike park, skate park, basketball courts, tennis courts still remain closed because of challenges with keeping kids and users safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Morton said.
Although parks are still closed, CHEMA is lifting
the restriction of public use of sports fields so that youth can play.
Morton encourages parents and caregivers to responsibly and closely monitor their children, and ensure they practice safe physical distancing while playing in the sports fields.
“We will closely monitor all activities in sports fields, on the lake, and in the golf course once open, to ensure that those enjoying these activities and having outdoor fun, are doing it safely,” Morton said.
Contractors and household maintenance personnel can enter a home. However, they must not be sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms, and they must wear a mask.
“Our current orders also prohibits any events, festivals, markets, garage and yard sales, and organized recreation activities,” Morton said.
Along with lake usage concerns, CHEMA has heard residents’ concerns regarding the bi-weekly green cart collection schedule.
“Many of you mentioned that being able to garden and complete yard work is a healthy way to get outside and stay active and mentally healthy,” Morton said.
“Today, after working through some of the logistical and operational challenges that lead to the decision to remain on bi-weekly schedules for the spring and summer, I am happy to report that organics collection can move to a weekly schedule starting May 4,” he said.
The City of Chestermere recognizes that this spring is not ideal, but by following restrictions, residents are stopping the spread of COVID-19, and potentially saving lives.
“To all those in the community practicing the important, and potentially lifesaving practices, I say thank you,” Chalmers said.
“As the community, we need to stick together, to support our front-line health workers, our emergency management team, those sick, and families impacted by the disease. Now is the time to come together,” he said.
Adding, “We realize this is causing frustration, but it’s not the time to give up. We will get through this, but we need your help. All of us together in Chestermere, we can do this.”