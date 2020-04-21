City of Chestermere offering resources for children 

The City of Chestermere is offering a wide range of resources for children and parents staying home in response to COVID-19.
While children are at home, online learning services, physical activity resources, play resources, music, art, and virtual tours are available through the City of Chestermere website.
“There is plenty of fun and educational activities that our kids can be doing while at home,” said Suzan Jensen of Parent and Caregiver Support Services with the City of Chestermere.
She added, “We recommend that families reach out to their child’s school to ensure they’re getting the best age-appropriate resources and learning activities for their child.”
Although it’s recommended that children stay on a similar daily schedule, the schedule does not need to look exactly the same as their school schedules.
“Create a list of activities as a family, including time for learning, chores, and other daily household tasks that are important to do each day. Remember that flexibility is important, and not everything has to happen at the same time every day,” Jensen said.
“Don’t forget to establish a regular bedtime schedule for your children to make sure they’re getting proper sleep and have enough energy throughout the day,” she said.
Jensen suggests including activities such as playtime, arts and crafts, baking, activity and movement, quiet time, nap time, household chores, mealtimes, wake and sleep times, screen time, and learning into daily schedules.
“Providing our kids with a safe, interesting, and stimulating home environment is key to keeping them occupied and out of trouble,” Jensen said.
“Keeping a schedule and a predictable routine will promote feelings of comfort, consistency, and safety for children and help lessen the stress they may be experiencing at the moment,” she said.
While ensuring children are staying on a similar schedule, and doing a variety of activities each day, Jensen said self-care for parents is just as important.
“Even if it’s just 30 minutes in the morning before your children wake up to take a shower, get dressed, or enjoy a cup of coffee. This will really help you to be more present when spending time with your children,” Jensen said.
“It’s not realistic to think that every day will go perfectly, and there won’t be any difficult emotions, conflict, or difficulty getting your kids to listen. Try to remind yourself that everyone is likely experiencing more stress, and be compassionate to yourself and others,” she said.
“Go with the flow and try and make sure you adjust your expectations as needed,” she added.
If parents or caregivers are feeling overwhelmed, it’s extremely important to reach out, whether to a family member, a friend, or a counsellor.
“It’s important to lean on others for support, or seek professional help if we’re struggling,” Jensen said.
To speak with a clinician who will help connect you to the most appropriate resource please call Access Mental Health at 1-844-943-1500.
The Distress Centre for 24-Hour Support: Crisis Line is also available at 403.266.HELP (4357). This service is free and is offered in over 200 languages.
To view the resources available through the City of Chestermere, please visit https://www.chestermere.ca/1027/COVID-19—Online-Resources.