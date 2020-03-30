City offers COVID-19 update through telephone town hall

There are currently four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chestermere
The City of Chestermere hosted a telephone town hall answering residents’ questions and concerns regarding Chestermere’s response to COVID-19 on March 24.
“This virus is serious, and we must take action to reduce the spread so that our health care system can continue to have resources to help those in need,” Mayor Marshall Chalmers said.
It was announced on March 22 that Chestermere now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Chalmers reiterated the importance of washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes, then washing your hands, and not touching your face.
Adding, it’s important that if you have recently returned from outside of Canada, have a cough, fever, fatigue, difficulty breathing, or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate, take the self-assessment test at https://myhealth.alberta.ca/Journey/COVID-19/Pages/COVID-Self-Assessment.aspx, and call Health Link at 811 if instructed.
“It is imperative that every Albertan and every Chestermerian takes these instructions very seriously,” Chalmers said.
The City of Chestermere is continually exploring ways to coordinate with the federal and provincial governments on ways to keep the community safe.
“Our team through the emergency command centre is working seven days a week to stay up to date, implement new measures for the safety of our community, and share information,” said the Director of Chestermere Emergency Management Agency (CHEMA) Bernie Morton.
“This is my plea. We cannot do this alone. We need your help. The COVID-19 virus has never been seen before, and all of us are reacting in a way to try and save our community from getting infected,” Morton said.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, it’s important that whenever possible, residents stay at home and do not have social gatherings.
“We’ve heard there is some confusion about this. In Alberta, the current provincial guidelines are no more than 50 people at a gathering. Here in Chestermere, we want you to take that a step further. We recommend that you do not have social gatherings what so ever,” Morton said.
“If you had a planned birthday party, anniversary, or other type of gathering, please protect yourself and your family and try to put that off,” he added. “Why gather when you don’t have to, instead, try to save lives and stay home.”
If residents must go out, it’s essential to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from anyone who does not live in the same household.
“When you do go out, take as few people with you as possible. If you can, go alone,” Morton said.
“If you are required to self-isolate, or quarantine, that means you must stay home. Do not go to the grocery stores, do not get supplies, you must stay in,” he said.
Adding, “Together we can be successful, this will pass, but we need to collectively and collaboratively as a community do our part to keep our community safe.”
An Emergency Management Officer with Alberta Health Services (AHS), Grayson Cockett, said the top priority for AHS is to flatten the curve, reduce community spread, and ensure that health care services can manage with the upcoming influx of patients.
“Our other big priority is to protect our workforce and core service function so that we can continue to provide a high service of care,” Cockett said.
“We are definitely impacted by the social isolation and social distancing processes in place,” Cockett said.
He added, “One of the big questions we get is about health link and wait times. I really have to say that our health link teams are heroes in this. I know that the wait times can be frustrating, but they have more than 10 times their normal daily calls, with over 11,000 calls a day.”
Although Cockett has received many questions regarding personal protective equipment (PPE), he believes that social distancing is the best way to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“PPE is a bit of a double-edged sword. It can be used inappropriately, and it can provide a sense of false security, social distancing, really is the answer to a lot of those issues,” he said.
Recently, the City of Chestermere has implemented new measures for businesses to take in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
All businesses that cannot practice social distancing have closed, and all playgrounds have been closed.
The businesses remaining open must have sanitizer at each location and require patrons to sanitize their hands when they enter and exit the premises.
“We have closed municipal buildings, and cancelled all community events,” Chalmers said.
He added the city is offering payment deferrals for municipal utilities and taxes.
To learn more about utility payment deferrals until July 1, email utilities@chestermere.ca, or to learn about tax payment deferral until Sept. 1 email taxes@chestermere.ca.
“We will also work with residents to spread payments out over time,” Chalmers said.
The city has also created a city hotline that residents can call if a family or business is not taking the necessary precautions seriously.
To report a concern, call 403-207-8143.