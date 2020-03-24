COBS Bread working to ensure Chestermere Food Bank shelves are stocked 

COBS Bread in continuing to take donations for the Chestermere Food Bank at the checkout despite the cancellation of Doughnation Day on April 4 in response to COVID-19.
“On April 4, we were supposed to have the Doughnation Day, where we were going to donate $2 from every six-pack of Hot Cross Buns purchased,” said Franchisee Collin Nyberg.
“Doughnation Day could be quite busy and it puts a lot of people in the same place, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” he said.
Adding, “We had to cancel, but we’re going to continue asking for donations up until that date to get as much as we can.”
Currently, over $1,500 has been raised for the Chestermere Food Bank.
“The community has been really generous. Everybody is willing to give a couple of dollars here and a couple of dollars there,” Nyberg said.
“We’ve been seeing a little higher of donations and more frequently in the last week or so, from a lot of the locals. They want to do their part and help the food bank out. It shows that people around here do care about other people,” he said.
“We are thrilled with the outpouring of love from the community but also understand everyone’s need to look after themselves and their families,” said the Chestermere Food Bank President Laurie Dunn.
She added, “Collin and Bevin are an amazing asset to our community, and their continuous support of the Food Bank is overwhelming.”
Although it is too early to determine when Doughnation Day will happen, Nyberg and the COBS Bread team want to ensure it is an extra special event.
“COBS as a franchise and the individual franchises always wanted to be a part of the community,
not just serving them, but really being involved in helping out,” Nyberg said.
“It’s ingrained in us to make sure that we can support the community in any way we can,” he added.
COBS Bread has helped to serve nine local schools through the Breakfast and Snack Attack programs and 189 individuals through the Bread & Extras program.
Currently, the Chestermere Food Bank’s needed items include canned tomatoes, cereal, jam, honey, sugar, granola bars, hand soap, personal hygiene items, pet food, coffee and tea, flour, and sidekicks.
“We are also very short on donations, both food, and cash. We also understand, given the circumstances, but our hamper requests have double since there are no longer breakfast and lunch programs at schools,” Dunn said.
For more information about the Chestermere Food Bank or to get involved please visit, http://chestermerefoodbank.ca/.