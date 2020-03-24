COVID-19 Resources Chestermere

There is a volunteer coordinator and 300 people offering help with deliveries and groceries over a Facebook page named Chestermere COVID Volunteering Group.
The greatest need in the community is food bank supplies. Synergy has spearheaded a food drive. There are collection bins at Safeway and No Frills. Food and volunteers would be greatly appreciated.
Safeway
Operating hours are now 8 am–8 pm daily.
Senior shopping hour daily from 8 -10 am.
No Frills Chestermere
Operating hours are now 8 am–8 pm daily.
Dedicated shopping for seniors and people living with disabilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 – 9: am.
Prescription Delivery
Ask your Pharmacy to deliver your medications, most are offering curbside or home delivery. If you need someone to help with delivery please reach out on the above Volunteer Facebook page.
Physician Clinics Still Open (if you are a preexisting patient)
Oasis Medical 587-774-3132
Rainbow Falls Medical Clinic 403-248-4488
LakeMed 403-235-3343
Reflections and East Hills are closed but messages are being returned.
Please call Sharron Matthewman, City of Chestermere Senior’s Community Resource Coordinator at 403-478-0039 for further information