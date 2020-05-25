COVID-19 week in review

May 17
There were 1,064 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 127 deaths in the province.
There were 57 hospitalizations, with nine admissions to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
There were 634 cases to date with unknown exposure.
There were 95 active cases and 592 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 93 residents at these facilities have died.
In total, 5,453 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 18
There were 1,036 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 128 deaths in the province.
There were 65 hospitalizations, and nine admissions to the ICU.
There were 641 cases to date with unknown exposure.
There were 93 active cases and 596 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 94 residents at these facilities have died.
In total, 5,519 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 19
There were 1,004 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
The total number of deaths in the province remained at 128.
There were 61 hospitalizations, and eight admissions to the ICU.
641 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 95 active cases and 599 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 94 facility residents have died.
New funding of $170 million will be used to keep residents and staff safe from COVID-19 in long-term care, designated living facilities, and seniors’ lodges.
In total, 5,584 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 20
There were 970 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
The total number of deaths in the province remained at 128.
There were 58 hospitalizations, and seven admissions to the ICU.
624 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 89 active cases and 607 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 94 facility residents have died.
In total, 5,637 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 21
There were 926 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 132 deaths in the province.
There were 59 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU.
616 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 89 active cases and 609 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 98 facility residents have died.
In total, 5,710 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 22
There were 865 active cases of COVID-19.
There were 134 deaths in the province.
There were 54 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU.
611 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 83 active cases and 621 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 100 facility residents have died.
In total, 5,801 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 23
There were 814 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 135 deaths in the province.
There were 48 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU.
621 cases have unknown exposure.
There were 74 active cases and 630 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 101 facility residents have died.
In total, 5,869 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.