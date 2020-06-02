COVID-19 week in review

May 24
There were 801 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 135 deaths in the province.
There were 46 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
There were 624 cases with unknown exposure.
There were 69 active cases and 640 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 101 facility residents have died.
Starting on May 25, Albertans will have access to
more health services, such as non-urgent surgeries that require hospital stays.
Voluntary testing for asymptomatic staff and residents in long-term care and some designated supportive living facilities will begin on May 25.
In total, 5,924 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 25
There were 762 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 138 deaths in the province.
There were 45 hospitalizations, and five admissions to the ICU.
There were 624 cases with unknown exposure.
There were 63 active cases and 648 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 103 facility residents have died.
With the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supply chain improving and with more companies now developing PPE, Alberta businesses have more options to source their own PPE. As a result, the Alberta government is focusing on the supply of critical PPE to organizations that are at the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. This includes hospital workers, first responders, and those working in publicly funded or contracted homeless shelters, seniors care facilities, and disability agencies.
As of July 1, businesses and non-AHS organizations will be required to access PPE directly through suppliers.
In total, 5,979 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 26
There were 714 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 139 deaths in the province.
There were 45 hospitalizations, and five admissions to the ICU.
There were 632 cases with unknown exposure.
There were 61 active cases and 649 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 104 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,048 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
Alberta MLAs will return to the legislature on May 27 to address legislation aimed at economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
May 27
There were 679 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 141 deaths in the province.
There were 43 hospitalizations, and four admissions to the ICU.
There were 645 cases with unknown exposure.
There were 58 active cases and 651 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 106 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,106 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 28
There were 652 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 143 deaths in the province.
There were 50 hospitalizations, and four admissions to the ICU.
There were 654 cases with unknown exposure.
There were 65 active cases and 647 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 108 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,160 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 29
There were 616 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Deaths remained at 143.
There were 55 hospitalizations, and four admissions to the ICU.
There were 656 cases with unknown exposure.
There were 63 active cases and 654 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 108 facility residents have died.
COVID-19 testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
In total, 6,220 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
May 30
There were 604 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Deaths remained at 143.
There were 53 hospitalizations, and five admissions to the ICU.
661 cases have unknown exposure.
There were 62 active cases and 657 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 109 facility residents have died.
Testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
In total, 6,245 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.