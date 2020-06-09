COVID-19 week in review

May 31
There were 584 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. There were 143 deaths in the province. There were 52 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 658 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 61 active cases and 659 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 109 facility residents have died.
Testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.
In total, 6,283 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 1
There were 400 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The total number of deaths in the province remained at 143. There were 53 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU. 666 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 59 active cases and 662 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 109 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,501 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 2
There were 377 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The total number of deaths in the province remained at 143. There were 51 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU. 667 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 62 active cases and 664 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 109 facility residents have died.
There are now enhanced border screening measures that are in place at the Alberta/U.S. border crossing at Coutts.
Travellers entering Alberta must stop at a provincial checkpoint near the Vehicle Inspection Station, complete an isolation questionnaire, and undergo a temperature check. Essential economic travel will not be disrupted.
Similar checkpoints are at the Calgary and Edmonton airports.
In total, 6,537 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 3
There were 344 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. The total deaths were 145 in the province. There were 48 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU. 671 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 40 active cases and 688 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 111 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,587 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 4
There were 334 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. There were 146 deaths in the province. There were 48 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU. 672 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 29 active cases and 699 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 112 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,611 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 5
There were 328 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. There were 146 deaths in the province. There were 44 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU. 682 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 30 active cases and 685 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 112 facility residents have died.
Starting June 8, more drivers seeking Class 1 to 4 licenses and health-care workers seeking Class 5 advanced licenses will be able to apply for road tests at select sites across the province.
Protocols are now in place, including the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to allow road tests to resume in a safe manner that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Alberta Transportation is working to resume road tests for all classes of driver’s licenses.
In total, 6,624 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 6
There were 336 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Deaths in the province remained at 146.
There were 44 hospitalizations, and six admissions to the ICU.
694 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 29 active cases and 688 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 112 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,656 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.