COVID-19 week in review

June 8
There were 355 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 44 people in the hospital, with six in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
694 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 30 active cases and 688 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 115 facility residents have died.
Albertans were able to get four free non-medical masks per person at any A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons drive-thru.
In total, 6,698 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 9
There were 356 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 46 people in the hospital, and six in the ICU.
577 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 29 active cases and 690 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,722 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 10
There were 371 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 42 people in the hospital, with six in ICU.
585 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 27 active cases and 692 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,754 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 11
There were 379 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 45 people in the hospital, with six in ICU.
604 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 27 active cases and 694 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 115 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,788 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 12
There were 386 active cases of COVID-19.
There were 53 people in the hospital, and six in ICU.
603 cases have unknown exposure.
There were 26 active cases and 697 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 115 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,811 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 13
There were 403 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 44 people in the hospital, and six in ICU.
608 cases have unknown exposure.
There were 31 active cases and 696 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,830 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.