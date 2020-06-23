COVID-19 week in review

June 15
There were 440 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 151 deaths in the province.
There were 31 people in the hospital, and seven in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
620 cases have unknown exposure.
There were 29 active cases and 702 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
Stage two of Alberta’s relaunch strategy began.
Pharmacists can dispense up to a 100-day supply of prescription drugs.
In total, 6,862 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 16
There were 449 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
The total number of deaths in the province remained at 151.
There were 36 people in the hospital, with seven in the ICU.
633 cases have unknown exposure.
There were 28 active cases and 704 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,882 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 17
There were 486 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
The total number of deaths in the province remained at 151.
There were 38 people in the hospital, and seven in the ICU.
646 cases have unknown exposure.
There were 29 active cases and 705 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,893 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 18
There were 489 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 152 total deaths in the province.
There were 34 people in the hospital, and six in the ICU.
669 cases have unknown exposure.
There were 30 active cases and 706 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,938 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
June 19
There were 512 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
The total number of deaths in the province remained at 152.
There were 39 people in the hospital, and six in the ICU.
685 cases have an unknown exposure.
There were 26 active cases and 708 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 116 facility residents have died.
In total, 6,961 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.