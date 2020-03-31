COVID-19 Week in Review

March 22
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 259.
18 cases were hospitalized, seven had been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
A longer-term process for determining timely reporting of recovered cases is underway.
Cybersecurity incidents involving malware and fraudulent activities, including identity theft, are being reported across Alberta.
Albertans were encouraged to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
March 23
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 301.
Travellers who returned to Alberta after March 12 and have mild symptoms will no longer be tested for COVID-19.
Instead, the same advice applied to all Albertans now applies to them, to self-isolate at home and away from others.
However, anyone who was told by Health Link they would be tested will get tested.
Testing will be prioritized for the following individuals, people who are hospitalized with respiratory illness, residents of continuing care and other similar facilities, and people who returned from travelling abroad between March 8 and 12, before the self-isolation protocols were in place.
Anyone with symptoms who does not fit any of these categories was encouraged to stay home and self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the start of their symptoms, or until symptoms resolve, whichever is longer.
Physicians were exposed to COVID-19 during a bonspiel event in Edmonton from March 11 to March 14.
It was determined that 11 of the 47 Alberta health-care workers who attended the event have tested positive for COVID-19.
People not experiencing symptoms are being reminded that they can and should get outside, keeping in mind the importance of social distancing and restrictions on mass gatherings.
Albertans were reminded to remain close to their communities, and avoid driving long distances, as many services Albertans are used to having including washrooms, rest stops, and restaurants are now closed.
March 24
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 358.
Of these cases, 19 have been hospitalized, seven have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU), and two patients have died.
Up to 28 of these cases may be due to community transmission.
A COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.
One staff member and two other residents tested positive, there were 11 other symptomatic residents with tests pending. The source of the infection is unknown.
All Albertans who have travelled outside of the country, including snowbirds returning home from wintering in the United States and other countries, must go straight home upon returning to Alberta and self-isolate for 14 days.
People not experiencing symptoms were reminded they can still go outside, but this must be limited to activities such as walks, where the individual remains two metres away from others.
12 out of the 47 Alberta health-care workers who attended the bonspiel event held in Edmonton from March 11 to March 14 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three of the infected individuals are physicians working in Red Deer.
March 25
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 419.
Of these cases, 20 are currently hospitalized of which eight have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
Up to 33 of the 419 cases may be due to community transmission.
A COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed at the Nelson Home, a Calgary group home for persons with developmental disabilities.
A caseworker and two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two other residents are symptomatic. All individuals are self-isolating.
To date, nine cases have been identified in continuing care facilities, including one case in Rosedale on the Park and two at Shepherd’s Care Kensington Campus, both in the Edmonton zone.
March 26
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 486.
Of these cases, 21 are currently hospitalized, including 10 admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
Up to 34 of the 486 cases may be due to community transmission.
To date, 17 cases have been identified in staff and residents of continuing care facilities, including 14 in McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, one case in Rosedale on the Park and two at Shepherd’s Care Kensington Village.
There are 24 confirmed recovered cases, bringing the total to 27.
March 27
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 542.
Of these cases, 23 are currently hospitalized, including 10 admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
Up to 42 of the 542 cases may be due to community transmission.
To date, 20 cases have been identified in staff and residents of continuing care facilities, including 15 in McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, one case in Rosedale on the Park and four at Shepherd’s Care Kensington Village.
There are six new confirmed recovered cases, bringing the total to 33.
Public access to all courthouses in Alberta has been restricted, and the Court of Queen’s Bench has updated the process of requesting emergency/urgent hearings.