COVID-19 week in review

March 29
The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases was 661.
A third Albertan died, there was 41 hospitalizations, with 14 admissions to intensive care units (ICU).
Up to 60 of the 661 cases was suspected to be through community transmission.
The McKenzie Towne Long Term Care had 11 new cases identified, bringing the total to 26 at the facility.
In the province, there was a total of 73 confirmed recovered cases.
Restrictions remained in place for close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants, and non-essential retail services.
Albertans were prohibited from attending gatherings of more than 15 people, and everyone must continue to practice two metres of social distancing, including indoor and outdoor events.
March 30
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 690.
Five more Albertans died from COVID-19, bringing the total to eight deaths in the province.
In total, there were 47 hospitalizations, with 17 admissions to ICUs.
The decrease of positive COVID-19 test results could be attributed to fewer lab tests completed due to challenges with lab testing supplies.
Of the 690 cases, 65 were suspected of being acquired through community transmission.
There was a total of 94 confirmed recovered cases in the province.
There was 41 people who were confirmed to have COVID-19 at the McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, 36 residents, and five staff members.
Linkages had been made to this outbreak, and the reported cases were not all in 24 hours.
The Edmonton zone reported an outbreak at Shepherd’s Care Kensington. The number of cases was at four in that facility.
March 31
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 754.
In total, there was 49 hospitalizations, with 17 admissions to the ICU.
There was a total of nine deaths in Alberta.
Of the 754 confirmed cases, 75 cases are suspected to have been acquired through community transmission.
Of the confirmed cases, 77 involved health-care workers, and staff in continuing care facilities.
There was a total of 120 confirmed recovered cases.
April 1
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 871.
There was a total of 11 deaths in Alberta.
In total, there have been 62 hospitalizations, with 20 admissions to the ICU.
Of the 871 confirmed cases, 94 were suspected to have been acquired through community transmission.
The McKenzie Towne Long Term Care had 35 confirmed cases, Father Lacombe Care Centre had one confirmed case, and Carewest Glenmore Park centre had one confirmed case.
The Shepherd’s Care Kensington in Edmonton had four confirmed cases.
April 2
The total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases was 968.
The total number of deaths in the province was 13.
There have been 67 hospitalizations, with 21 admissions to the ICU.
Of the 968 total cases, 108 were suspected of being community-acquired.
There was a total of 174 confirmed recovered cases.
Alberta Health is tracking nine outbreaks at continuing care facilities. Some of these outbreaks were reported as a precaution.
The McKenzie Towne Long Term Care has 30 new cases, and the Manoir Du Lac Retirement Home has two cases.
There have been 57,096 people tested for COVID-19, and a total of 58,397 tests performed by the lab. There have been 4,084 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
April 3
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was 1,075.
The total number of deaths in Alberta was 18.
In total, there have been 74 hospitalizations, with 24 admissions to the ICU.
Of the 1,075 total cases, 137 are suspected of being community-acquired.
There was a total of 196 confirmed recovered cases.
Alberta Health is tracking nine outbreaks at continuing care facilities. To date, 88 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
There have been 60,508 people tested for COVID-19, and a total of 61,960 tests performed by the lab. There have been 3,563 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
April 4
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were 1,181.
There have been 20 deaths in Alberta.
Of the confirmed cases, there was 42 people hospitalized, and 14 people admitted to the ICU.
Of the 1,181 total cases, 133 were suspected of being community-acquired.
There was a total of 240 confirmed recovered cases.
Alberta Health is tracking nine outbreaks at continuing care facilities. To date, 93 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
There have been 62,520 people tested for COVID-19, and a total of 64,108 tests performed by the lab. There have been 2,148 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced further restrictions for visitors to Alberta hospitals.
AHS has expanded its testing criteria for COVID-19 to include symptomatic individuals in the following roles including, group home and shelter workers, first responders, firefighters, police, peace officers, bylaw officers, environmental health officers, fish and wildlife officers, and correctional facility staff in both provincial and federal facilities.