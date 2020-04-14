COVID-19 week in review

April 5
There were 1,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
There were 23 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there are were 48 people in the hospital, of which 13 have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
Of the 1,250 total cases, 152 are suspected of being community-acquired.
There was a total of 279 confirmed recovered cases.
Strong outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 106 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
Restrictions remained in place for all gatherings and close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants and non-essential retail services.
Albertans were reminded to avoid gatherings outside of their immediate household, find ways to connect while being physically separated, and worship in a way that does not put people at risk, such as virtual or live-streamed celebrations heading into the long weekend.
April 6
There were 1,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 24 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there are were 40 people in the hospital, 16 of whom have been admitted to the ICU.
Of the 1,348 total cases, 204 are suspected of being community-acquired.
There are was a total of 361 confirmed recovered cases.
Strong outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 112 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
Medical masks and respirators must be kept for health-care workers and others providing direct care to COVID-19 patients.
Anyone who chooses to wear a non-medical face mask should: continue to follow all other public health guidance, stay two metres away from others, wash hands regularly, stay home when sick, wash their hands immediately before putting it on and immediately after taking it off, ensure the mask fits well, don’t share with others, avoid touching the mask while wearing it, and change the mask as soon as it gets damp or soiled.
April 7
There were 1,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 26 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there are currently 42 people in the hospital, 15 of whom have been admitted to the ICU.
Of the 1,373 total cases, 199 are suspected of being community-acquired.
There was a total of 447 confirmed recovered cases.
Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 130 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
April 8
There were 1,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 29 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there are currently 44 people in the hospital, 16 of whom have been admitted to ICU.
Of the 1,423 total cases, 206 are suspected of being community-acquired.
There was a total of 518 confirmed recovered cases.
April 9
There were 1,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 32 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there are currently 47 people in the hospital, 14 of whom have been admitted to ICU.
192 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
There were 592 confirmed recovered cases.
Expanded access to testing has begun to better trace the spread of COVID-19 in hard-hit areas and in vulnerable residents.
Albertans were strongly encouraged to stay home and, in the province, during the long weekend.
Tighter restrictions have been placed on visitors to continuing care centres, group homes, and other facilities.
No visitors will be allowed unless a resident is dying, or the visitor is essential for delivering care that cannot be delivered by staff.
April 10
There were 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 39 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 48 people in the hospital, 13 of whom have been admitted to the ICU.
201 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 164 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
Albertans were prohibited from attending all public recreation facilities, including golf courses. Staff are still allowed to maintain courses as long as they follow public health measures that prevent the risk of transmitting COVID-19.
April 11
There were 1,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 40 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there are currently 47 people in hospital, 13 of whom have been admitted to ICU.
216 cases were suspected of being community-acquired.
Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities. To date, 172 cases have been confirmed at these facilities.
Starting next week, continuing care workers will be required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient-care areas.
Workers in long-term care and designated supportive-living sites will only be allowed to work at one location.
Alberta announced N95 masks, procedural masks, gloves, goggles, and ventilators will be sent to British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec