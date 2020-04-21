COVID-19 Week in review

April 12
The total number of confirmed COVD-19 cases was 1,651.
There were 44 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 44 people in the hospital, 14 of whom had been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
237 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
Stronger outbreak measures have been put in place at continuing care facilities.
To date, 183 cases have been confirmed at senior care facilities.
Effective April 15, continuing care workers were required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient care areas.
Starting April 16, workers in long-term care and designated supportive living sites were only allowed to work at one location.
There were 823 confirmed recovered cases.
April 13
The total number of confirmed COVD-19 cases was 1,732.
There were 46 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 47 people in the hospital, 14 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
254 cases were suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 199 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, with a total of 29 deaths.
There were 877 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province.
April 14
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,870.
There were 48 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 44 people in the hospital, 14 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
276 cases were suspected of being community-acquired.
Increased funding is being provided for Alberta caregivers to expand supports and resources.
Military families needing childcare were able to access reopened childcare centres.
To date, 214 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, with a total of 30 deaths.
Any individual exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is now eligible for testing.
Albertans can access testing by completing the COVID-19 self-assessment online.
There were 914 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province.
April 15
The total number of COVID-19 cases was 1,996.
The number of deaths remained at 48.
An unexpected network issue occurred during the last 24 hours temporarily limiting data reporting, including the number of recovered cases and the breakdown of cases by zones across the province.
Albertans were asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
April 16
The total number of COVID-19 cases was 2,158.
There were 50 deaths in the province.
An unexpected network issue during the last 48 hours temporarily limited data reporting, including the number of recovered cases and the breakdown of cases by zones across the province.
Workers in long-term care and designated supportive living sites were only allowed to work at one location.
The requirement must be fully implemented no later than April 23.
April 17
The total number of COVID-19 cases was 2,397.
The deaths remained at 50.
Of these cases, there were 60 people in the hospital, 13 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
400 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 270 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 32 residents at these facilities have died.
There are now 1,124 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province.
April 18
The total number of COVID-19 cases was 2,562.
There were 51 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 57 people in the hospital, 14 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
450 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 293 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 32 residents at these facilities have died.
There are 1,162 confirmed recovered cases of COVID-19 in the province.