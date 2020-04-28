COVID-19 week in review

April 19
The number of COVID-19 cases was 2,803.
There were 55 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 65 people in the hospital, 16 of whom had been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
488 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 307 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 36 residents at these facilities have died.
April 20
The number of COVID-19 cases was 2,908.
There were 59 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 63 people in the hospital, and 15 had been admitted to ICU.
559 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 330 cases have been confirmed at continuing
care facilities, and 38 residents at these facilities have died.
There is a dedicated team working on reducing spread, with particular attention to households where residents may not have the resources or space for self-isolation to happen.
Truck drivers can now use an interactive map on 511Alberta to find open restaurants, restrooms, and showers on Alberta highways.
April 21
The number of COVID-19 cases was 3,095.
There were 61 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 64 people in the hospital, and 18 had been admitted to ICU.
281 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 358 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 39 residents at these facilities have died.
Starting today, locations of all active outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities will be posted at alberta.ca/covid-19-alberta-data.aspx.
There are 401 cases in workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 515 total cases have been linked to that outbreak.
April 22
The number of COVID-19 cases was 3,401.
There were 66 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 70 people in the hospital, and 18 had been admitted to ICU.
308 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 375 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 44 residents at these facilities have died.
April 23
The number of COVID-19 cases was 3,720.
There were 68 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 72 people in the hospital, and 18 had been admitted to ICU.
313 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 390 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 44 residents at these facilities have died.
April 24
The total number of COVID-19 cases was 4,017.
There have been 72 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 76 people in the hospital, and 18 had been admitted to ICU.
350 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 399 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 47 residents at these facilities have died.
Locations of all active outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are posted at alberta.ca/covid-19-alberta-data.aspx and will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.
There were 1,397 confirmed recovered cases.
April 25
The number of COVID-19 cases was 4,232.
There were 73 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there was 77 people in the hospital, 20 had been admitted to ICU.
385 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 415 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 48 residents at these facilities have died.
There were 1,471 confirmed recovered cases.