COVID-19 week in review 

April 26
There were 4,480 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 73 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 83 people in the hospital, 20 of whom had been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
460 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 435 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 48 residents at these facilities have died.
There were 1,549 confirmed recovered cases.
April 27
There were 4,696 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 75 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 87 people in the hospital, 20 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
489 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 458 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 50 residents at these facilities have died.
Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified at the Calgary Drop-In Centre and Salvation Army shelter in Calgary. Appropriate precautions are in place and Community and Social Services is working with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to increase testing and support for those involved. Testing has been implemented for all contacts, both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons, at the affected centers.
There has been a total of 472 health-care workers impacted by COVID-19. Of these, 181 are currently active cases and 291 are recovered.
There were 1,664 confirmed recovered cases.
April 28
There were 4,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 80 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 82 people in the hospital, 21 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
524 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 483 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 52 residents at these facilities have died.
The number of confirmed and recovered cases among health-care workers is now available online. The vast majority of cases are believed to have acquired their infection outside of the workplace.
There were 1,800 confirmed recovered cases.
April 29
There were 5,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 87 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 86 people in the hospital, 22 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
580 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 503 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 59 residents at these facilities have died.
There were 1,953 confirmed recovered cases.
April 30
There were 5,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 89 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 90 people in the hospital, 22 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
627 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 544 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 61 residents at these facilities have died.
The Alberta government and Alberta Health Services have taken aggressive measures to protect the health and safety of workers at the Cargill Canada beef-processing plant and keep Canada’s food supply chain strong. Read the online bulletin.
There were 2,161 confirmed recovered cases.
May 1
There were 5,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 92 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 86 people in the hospital, 22 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
699 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 580 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 64 residents at these facilities have died.
There were 2,359 confirmed recovered cases.
May 2
There were 5,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There were 94 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 88 people in the hospital, 19 of whom had been admitted to the ICU.
725 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 597 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 66 residents at these facilities have died.
There were 2,534 confirmed recovered cases.