COVID-19 week in review

May 3
There were 5,766 reported cases of COVID-19.
The total deaths were 95 in the province.
Of these cases, there were 90 people in the hospital, 19 of whom had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
743 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 615 cases were confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 67 residents at these facilities have died.
The confirmed number of recovered cases 2,713.
May 4
There were 5,836 reported cases of COVID-19.
The total deaths 104 in the province.
Of these cases, there were 89 people in the hospital, 21 of whom had been admitted to ICU.
733 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 621 cases were confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 75 residents at these facilities have died.
The confirmed number of recovered cases was 2,942.
May 5
There were 5,893 reported cases of COVID-19.
The total deaths were 106 in the province.
Of these cases, there were 87 people in the hospital, 20 of whom had been admitted to ICU.
728 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 622 cases were confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 77 residents at these facilities have died.
There have been 949 cases in workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, with 810 recovered.
There have been 487 cases in workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, with 394 recovered.
Updated information on outbreak locations in Alberta is available online.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has retained AgeCare to oversee the management and operation of Millrise Seniors Village in southwest Calgary.
The confirmed number of recovered cases 3,219.
May 6
There were 5,963 reported cases of COVID-19.
There were 112 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there were 82 people in the hospital, 19 of whom had been admitted to ICU.
730 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 632 cases were confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 82 residents at these facilities have died.
There have been 946 cases in workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, with 798 recovered.
There have been 566 cases in workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, with 434 recovered.
Thirty-eight cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef since March and 12 have recovered.
The confirmed number of recovered cases was 3,552.
May 7
There were 6,017 reported cases of COVID-19.
There were 114 deaths in the province.
Of these cases, there are currently 85 people in the hospital, 18 of whom had been admitted to ICU.
704 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 632 cases were confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 83 residents at these facilities have died.
There have been 944 cases in workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, with 826 recovered.
There have been 583 cases in workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, with 466 recovered.
Thirty-eight cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef, with 15 recovered.
The confirmed number of recovered cases was 3,809.
May 8
There were 80 people in the hospital, 17 of whom were in intensive care.
There were 115 deaths in the province.
692 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 678 cases were confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 84 residents at these facilities have died.
There are 95 active cases among workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 849 have recovered.
There are 96 active cases among workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, and 497 have recovered.
21 active cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef, and 16 individuals have recovered.
The confirmed number of recovered cases was 4,020.
May 9
There were 6,157 reported cases of COVID-19.
There were 116 deaths in the province.
74 people were in the hospital, and 15 people in intensive care.
687 cases are suspected of being community-acquired.
To date, 630 cases were confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 84 residents at these facilities have died.
There are 73 active cases among workers from the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, and 879 have recovered.
There are 89 active cases among workers from JBS Foods Canada in Brooks, and 510 have recovered.
20 active cases have been confirmed at Harmony Beef, and 18 individuals have recovered.
The confirmed number of recovered cases was 4,204.