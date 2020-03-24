COVID-19 week in review

March 15
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 were 56.
At least two of the cases identified were acquired through community transmission from an unknown source, and seven cases occurred from a single gathering in the Calgary zone.
Student attendance at school was prohibited.
Post-secondary classes were cancelled, however, campuses remained open to staff.
All licensed child care facilities, out-of-school care programs, and preschool programs were closed indefinitely.
All long-term care and other continuing care facilities were advised to limit visitation to essential visitors only.
Places of worship were no longer exempt from restrictions on mass gatherings.
March 16
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 were 74.
Cases were identified in all zones across the province.
Materials were developed and distributed at all airports across the province to assist travellers returning from outside Canada, so they know what to do and how to self-isolate.
The Provincial Court of Alberta and Court of Queen’s Bench limited operations.
Commercial carriers were not subject to the current 14-day self-isolation travel requirements.
All Alberta Parks recreation facilities, programs, events, and bookings closed to the public or were cancelled.
Canadian Blood Services reminded Albertans that the need for blood donors remains strong, and it is safe to donate blood during COVID-19.
March 17
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 were 97.
The Government of Alberta declared a state of public health emergency.
Mass gatherings were limited to no more than 50 attendees, including worship gatherings and family events such as weddings.
Grocery stores, shopping centres, health-care facilities, airports, and other essential services were not included.
All Albertans were prohibited from attending public recreational facilities and private entertainment facilities, such as gyms, swimming pools, arenas, science centres, museums, art galleries, community centres, libraries, children’s play centres, and casinos.
Not-for-profit community kitchens, soup kitchens, and religious kitchens were exempt, but sanitization practices were expected to be in place.
Sit-down restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, food courts, and other food-serving facilities were limited to 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 50 people.
Take-out, delivery, or drive-through service was permitted.
Changes to the Employment Standards Code were made to provide job protection for Albertans.
$60 million was provided to help social services organizations respond to critical front-line services.
All Albertans were restricted from attending bars and nightclubs.
Ski hills across the province were strongly encouraged to close.
All provincial historic sites and the Provincial Archives have closed.
March 18
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 were 119.
Of these cases, six were hospitalized, with three being admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been reported from attendees at the Pacific Dental Conference held in Vancouver from March 5 to March 7.
Individuals who attended the conference were advised to self-isolate immediately for 14-days from the conclusion of the conference.
Individuals who attended the conference and who had symptoms were asked to stay home, self-isolate, and call Health Link to arrange for testing and further instructions.
All non-urgent scheduled and elective surgeries in Alberta were postponed.
Urgent and emergency surgery, oncology and scheduled cesarean (C-section) procedures, will continue.
All non-emergency dental treatment and services were also suspended.
Emergency dental treatment will continue.
All ski hills, including passenger ropeways, gondolas and chairlifts, were closed.
March 19
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 were 146.
One Albertan has died as a result of COVID-19.
Five people are currently hospitalized, two admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
The government of Alberta recommended that pharmacists have the discretion to provide a maximum of a 30-day supply of prescription drugs to ensure Albertans continue to have access to essential medications.
There was no strong evidence to indicate ibuprofen could make COVID-19 symptoms worse beyond the usual known side-effects.
Albertans can now meet with Alberta-licensed physicians through their smartphone, through TELUS Health.
Social distancing measures continue to be an important way to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
March 20
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 were 195.
10 people were hospitalized, five have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
At this time, three people have recovered.
March 21
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 were 226.
11 people are currently hospitalized, six have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).
Cybersecurity incidents involving fraudulent activities and identity theft were reported.
Select licensed child care centres will begin reopening to provide child care for core service workers.
Parents were notified by their employer if they qualified to send their children to newly reopened centres.
Funding for civil society organizations will be distributed through the Families and Communities Support Services (FCSS) program.
Albertans were reminded to reduce the number of times they leave their house to perform errands, practice social distancing, and limit the amount of time they spend in crowded spaces.