Gifts of Kindness Fund receives $20,000 donation from the Varico Foundation

November 24, 2020 – In just the blink of an eye, someone’s life can change dramatically. Whether through a job loss, relationship change, sickness or loss, residents can sometimes face unanticipated financial challenges. When there is no where else to turn, the City’s Gifts of Kindness Fund can help them with short term funding until they are established with longer term supports.
Due to the pandemic and fundraising restrictions however, support for residents in 2021 was looking tenuous until the local Varico Foundation stepped in to contribute $20,000 to the fund.
“We, at Varico Foundation, believe that we have been extremely blessed, and we know in our hearts it’s important to give,” says Kathryn Hidgon, a director of the Varico Foundation. “The reason why we chose to donate to Gifts of Kindness is because of the wonderful work they do in their community of Chestermere and South EastRocky View. They help people in vulnerable situations, who are struggling just to meet their basic needs. We see the hearts of the ladies who run Gifts of Kindness and it’s inspiring to us how they truly love and care for others.”
Half of the Varico Foundation’s substantial donation will be provided directly to the Gifts of Kindness Fund, and the other $10,000 will be used to match donations contributed by others on Giving Tuesday (December 1).
Residents and organizations who would like to contribute on Giving Tuesday can do so online at www.chestermere.ca/kindness. Throughout the day, the City will also be providing updates and sharing stories of how Gifts of Kindness makes a difference in the lives of local families. While the donation from Varico is gratefully received, the Gifts of Kindness team also hopes that residents will still contribute on Giving Tuesday to take advantage of the matching funds and help ensure that the anticipated increase in needs in 2021 can be met.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted people everywhere and times are tough. If you have a little extra during this time, find it in your heart to give to an amazing cause like Gifts of Kindness. You will be truly helping change someone’s life,” said Higdon.
The staff who manage the Gifts of Kindness Fund (in the Family & Community Resource Centre), are incredibly grateful for the support from the Varico Foundation.
“With the support from the Varico Foundation, we have certainty that when residents need a helping hand in 2021, we will be able to be there for them,” says Nicole Madamesila, Community Wellness Facilitator and Gifts of Kindness Spokesperson. “In addition, we are so thankful that Varico Foundation is willing to match the donations provided on Giving Tuesday so that every contribution goes even farther. Together, with this support from the Varico Foundation, we can all care for our neighbours in need.”
To learn more about the Varico Foundation, visit https://varicofoundation.com.
To learn more about the Gifts of Kindness Fund, visit www.chestermere.ca/kindness.