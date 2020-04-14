Neuroscientist expresses the importance of keeping your brain active and healthy

Neuroscientist and CEO of Posit Science, Dr. Henry W. Mahncke is expressing the importance of keeping your brain active and healthy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Following the social isolation and stay-home orders can cause a person to lose a lot of the ordinary cognitive stimulation that social interactions and being out and about can provide,” Mahncke said.
He added, “This kind of ongoing cognitive stimulation and learning is required to keep a brain sharp and healthy.”
Mahncke encourages everyone to find activities that cause new learning, such as learning to play a musical instrument that was collecting dust in the closet, learning a new board game to play with others in the same household, picking up an old hobby that needs refreshing, or using brain exercises such as BrainHQ.
“It’s a great way to drive some new learning and sharpen your brain and engage in some self-care while you’re at home during these times,” Mahncke said.
“Don’t do something you’ve been doing for years, use the time to stimulate your brain with something new,” he said.
To exercise mental imagery, Albertans can phone a friend or family member and use some of the time to describe the sights and sounds of the environment to exercise attention.
“Without the cognitive stimulation and new learning that comes from being out and about and social interactions, the brain can start to lose its edge, just like not exercising can lead to a loss of physical fitness. That loss can be accentuated by the anxiety and stress of these times,” Mahncke said.
“Keeping your brain sharp and healthy can help your brain be more resilient in the face of anxiety and stress,” he added, “It’s important to develop a good cognitive health routine that focuses on new learning, while also developing a good physical health routine during these times.”
Although many Albertans had their schedules drastically changed, Mahncke urges everyone to not give up on the concept of a daily schedule while at home.
“Go out for a brisk walk around your neighborhood, make sure you take a break for lunch while you’re working from home, and ideally at the same time as anyone you’re quarantined with,” Mahncke said.
“With the added stress, ensuring a good night’s sleep is more important than ever. Turning off the news and electronic devices well before you lie down, then perhaps reading a good book or a magazine, and then lights out at a consistent bedtime,” he said.
Not only does getting a full night’s rest decrease anxiety, but physical exercise and new learning can also help manage anxiety.
“We’re all still permitted to go for walks in our neighbourhood, and you should, once per day,” Mahncke said.
“To keep your mind focused on the outdoors, and not on worry, try to find something new and different on each walk. Even on the same basic route, there’s something that changes every day,” he said.