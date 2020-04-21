The local COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten

Mayor Marshall Chalmers announced that preventative measures are flattening the local curve of COVID-19 infections.
On April 14, there were a total of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chestermere, with seven recovered cases, and five active cases.
“This Chestermere is fantastic news,” Chalmers said.
“For the five individuals still recovering, please know that you are more than just a number. You are real people, facing real health challenges, we are pulling for you, and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.
Although the provincial numbers increase daily, data has shown the Chestermere’s preventative measures are working to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“While we may not see the peak of COVID-19 until the end of May, or the beginning of June, there is some good news we can share,” Chalmers said.
“Emergency Management team have analyzed Chestermere COVID-19 infection data compared to the province’s forecast, and the news is encouraging,” he added. “While the timelines line up with the provinces, our data also shows that the measures we have taken to protect the public has been successful so far.”
While many residents’ daily lives have changed drastically, Chalmers encourages residents to use city resources at https://chestermere.ca/1024/COVID-19-Information.
“I realize that each day as growing numbers are reported, it becomes harder for a lot of us to imagine when and how we will get to the other side of this pandemic,” Chalmers said.
“All of a sudden dramatic change can lead to frustration, feeling of loss, anger, anxiety, and even depression,” he said.
Adding, “Know that all of the actions proposed by various levels of government are to help protect you, your family, your loved ones, and your community.”
Chalmers and the Chestermere City Council are confident that the measures taken by the Chestermere Emergency Management Agency (CHEMA) are the correct ones.
“As difficult as it has been, we thank you for your actions and continued support,” Chalmers said.
“As hard at this has been, we as a community are flattening the curve in Chestermere,” said the Director of CHEMA Bernie Morton.
“Our efforts are indeed working, and for this, I say a heartfelt thank you,” Morton said.
“Thank you to each and every one of you who are taking these measures seriously. When you practice physical distancing when you stay at home as much as possible and only go out for necessities, the data shows that these efforts are in fact making a difference,” he said.
However, there is still more work to be done to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Please continue to work with us over the next few weeks to help stop the spread and to keep our community safe,” Morton said.
“Our efforts are working, our community is taking this health crisis seriously, let’s keep it up, let’s keep our local curve flat,” Chalmers said.
Adding, “We can’t let up, and we will get through this, together we can do it Chestermere.”