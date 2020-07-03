Update 100: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (July 2 at 4:30 p.m.)

In total, 7,505 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. Hospitalization rates remain low with 44 people in hospital, eight of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- The total number of cases identified in Alberta rose by 94 in the last 48 hours: 30 additional cases on June 30 and 64 cases on July 1.
- There are currently 542 active cases in the province.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 222 active cases and 5,046 recovered
- South zone: 49 active cases and 1,273 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 233 active cases and 820 recovered
- North zone: 34 active cases and 265 recovered
- Central zone: three active cases and 88 recovered
- One active case and 13 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals for individual days, is online.
- To date, 797 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 464,070 tests on 407,363 Albertans, with 14,614 tests completed in the last 48 hours.
- There is one new death to report.
- Total number of deaths is 155: 112 in the Calgary zone; 16 in the North zone; 15 in the Edmonton zone; 11 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 24 active cases and 736 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 118 facility residents have died.
Expanded outdoor gatherings
- Up to 200 people can now attend audience-type community outdoor events, such as festivals, fireworks displays, rodeos and sporting events, and outdoor performances.
- All public health measures, including physical distancing, remain in place. Seated outdoor events will still require the necessary space between families and cohorts within stadium-style seating.
- The 100-person limit remains in place for other outdoor events and indoor seated/audience events.
- The limit for indoor social gatherings, including wedding and funeral receptions and birthday parties, remains at 50 people maximum.
Daily case updates
- Daily case numbers are now updated every weekday and paused on holidays and weekends.
- Weekend and holiday case numbers are reported the next available business day.
- Daily breakdowns of the data will continue to keep Albertans fully informed. Government will alert Albertans if urgent developments occur on a weekend.
Access to justice
- The Court of Queen’s Bench is resuming some family, civil and masters hearing lists provincewide via remote access. Details: https://albertacourts.ca/qb/resources/announcements
- Child support applications and variation applications adjourned due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now be rescheduled via an expedited process. For details, visit the link above.
Alberta’s recovery plan
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance documents.
- A template on the website can help businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection. Completing the template is voluntary.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app currently has 219,146 registered users.
- Privacy is protected. The app does not track a user’s physical location or use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m