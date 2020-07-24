Update 104: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (July 23 at 6:15 p.m.)

In total, 8,506 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 106 people in hospital, 21 of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 114 additional cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,293.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 666 active cases and 5,406 recovered
- South zone: 134 active cases and 1,406 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 232 active cases and 1,190 recovered
- North zone: 92 active cases and 366 recovered
- Central zone: 161 active cases and 120 recovered
- Eight active cases and 18 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 1,368 cases have an unknown exposure.
- There were 8,222 tests completed in the last 24 hours. So far, labs have performed 614,692 tests on 520,722 Albertans.
- There are two new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 176: 115 in the Calgary zone; 29 in the Edmonton zone; 17 in the North zone; 14 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 90 active cases and 772 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 126 facility residents have died.
Continuing care
- Effective today, Alberta has updated visitation guidelines in continuing care facilities to a safe access approach that will increase visitation options and continue to protect residents and staff.
- Each facility is developing its own policy within these guidelines. Contact the facility you wish to visit for specific visitation details.
Return to the classroom
- Students will return to daily learning in K-12 classrooms at the beginning of the school year.
- Guidance under scenario 1 of the school re-entry plan will be in place, which includes near-normal operations with health measures.
- Government has developed a re-entry tool kit to prepare parents and students.
- Health officials will continue to closely monitor the situation and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence available.
Misericordia Hospital
- Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital remains closed to new patients because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health continue to aggressively manage the outbreak. For updates, please visit covenanthealth.ca.
Access to justice
- With court sittings relaunched provincewide, the Court of Queen’s Bench suspended the pandemic closure’s emergency/urgent hearing request process; requests now are directed to the court’s remote regular (morning) chambers.
- The Court of Queen’s Bench will hold some short hearings in July and August for judge-alone criminal trials via WebEx video and in-person, in courtrooms with COVID precautions.
- The Court of Queen’s Bench and provincial court are increasing in-person hearings. Everyone entering an Alberta courthouse must wear a face mask.
- Details on these three developments are at albertacourts.ca.
Traffic courts
- Traffic courts in Alberta are still closed for in-person appearances.
- People with traffic tickets have options on how to handle their matter.
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta has launched a recovery plan to create jobs, accelerate economic diversification and ensure a strong future for our economy.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance documents.
- A template on the website can help businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection. Completing the template is voluntary.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app currently has 228,486 registered users.
- Privacy is protected. The app does not track a user’s physical location or use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.