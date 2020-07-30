Update 106: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (July 30 at 4 p.m.)

In total, 9,113 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 91 people in hospital, 18 of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 113 additional cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,408.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 655 active cases and 5,701 recovered
- South zone: 148 active cases and 1,477 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 278 active cases and 1,304 recovered
- North zone: 118 active cases and 416 recovered
- Central zone: 201 active cases and 195 recovered
- Eight active cases and 20 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 1,585 cases have an unknown exposure.
- So far, labs have performed 676,913 tests on 566,054 Albertans, with 8,670 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- There are five new deaths to report.
- Total number of deaths is 195: 114 in the Calgary zone; 47 in the Edmonton zone; 17 in the North zone; 16 in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.
- There are 78 active cases and 821 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 143 facility residents have died.
Expanded asymptomatic testing in pharmacies
- Testing is being expanded to any pharmacy that chooses to participate and is able to meet the safety requirements, making it easier for people to access testing and control the spread.
- People with no symptoms and no known exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact a participating pharmacy to arrange for testing.
Risk assessment tool
- A new online risk assessment tool helps people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Return to the classroom
- Students will return to daily learning in K-12 classrooms at the beginning of the school year.
- Guidance under scenario 1 of the school re-entry plan will be in place, which includes near-normal operations with health measures.
- Government has developed a re-entry tool kit to prepare parents and students.
- Health officials will continue to closely monitor the situation and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence available.
Misericordia Hospital
- Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital remains closed to new patients because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health continue to aggressively manage the outbreak. For updates, please visit covenanthealth.ca.
Access to justice
Traffic court
- Albertans are reminded to not attend a courthouse in person for any traffic trial scheduled up to and including Sept. 4.
- Instead, visit the Provincial Court of Alberta website for details on rescheduling.
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta has launched a recovery plan to create jobs, accelerate economic diversification and ensure a strong future for our economy.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance documents.
- A template on the website can help businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection. Completing the template is voluntary.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary; users must opt in. The app currently has 231,019 registered users.
- Privacy is protected. The app does not track a user’s physical location or use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
- The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.