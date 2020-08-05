Update 107: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Aug. 4 at 3:30 p.m.)

  • Advertisement

    Posted on August 4, 2020

    In total, 9,754 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are 85 people in hospital, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

    Latest updates

    • 65 additional cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,191.
    • These cases are in addition to 97 identified on July 31, 67 identified on Aug. 1, and 74 identified on Aug. 2.
    • Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
      • Calgary zone: 475 active cases and 6,022 recovered
      • South zone: 110 active cases and 1,545 recovered
      • Edmonton zone: 275 active cases and 1,427 recovered
      • North zone: 115 active cases and 472 recovered
      • Central zone: 211 active cases and 267 recovered
      • Five active cases and 21 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
      • Additional information, including case totals, is online.
    • To date, 1,763 cases have an unknown exposure.
    • There were 34,814 tests completed in the last 96 hours. This includes a record of 11,501 tests completed on July 31.
    • Alberta labs have now performed 720,131 tests on 596,714 Albertans.
    • There are five new deaths to report in the last 96 hours.
      • Total number of deaths is 201: 114 in the Calgary zone; 50 in the Edmonton zone; 17 in the North zone; 17 in the South zone; and three in the Central zone.
    • There are 61 active cases and 865 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 146 facility residents have died.

    School health measures now include mandatory masks

    • A re-entry tool kit can help prepare parents and students.
    • Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.

    Expanded asymptomatic testing in pharmacies

    Risk assessment tool

    • A new online risk assessment tool helps people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.

    Misericordia Hospital

    • Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital remains closed to new patients because of a COVID-19 outbreak. For updates, please visit covenanthealth.ca.

    Access to justice

    Traffic court

    • Albertans are reminded to not attend a courthouse in person for any traffic trial scheduled up to and including Sept. 4.
    • Instead, visit the Provincial Court of Alberta website for details on rescheduling.

    Alberta’s Recovery Plan

    • Alberta has launched a recovery plan to create jobs, accelerate economic diversification and ensure a strong future for our economy.

    Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch

    • The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Businesses are encouraged to check for new and updated guidance documents.
    • A template on the website can help businesses plan how to protect employees and patrons from infection. Completing the template is voluntary.

    Albertans downloading tracer app

    • The ABTraceTogether app enhances manual contact tracing and capacity, and facilitates early detection. It means Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
    • Use of the app is voluntary. The app currently has 233,794 registered users.
    • Privacy is protected. The app does not track a user’s physical location or use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
    • Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.

    Addiction and mental health supports

    • Confidential supports are available to help with mental health concerns. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
    • The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
    • Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

    Family violence prevention

    • A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
    • Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. The requirement for in-person applications is temporarily suspended.
    • Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.

    Quick facts

    • Good hygiene is the most important measure to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
      • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
    • Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
    • The Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is available to Albertans Monday to Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

