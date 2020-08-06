Update 108: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Aug. 6 at 3:30 p.m.)
Posted on August 6, 2020
- 56 additional cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,107.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 392 active cases and 6,149 recovered
- South zone: 92 active cases and 1,569 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 325 active cases and 1,459 recovered
- North zone: 107 active cases and 491 recovered
- Central zone: 186 active cases and 295 recovered
- Five active cases and 21 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 1,759 cases have an unknown exposure.
- There were 7,987 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Alberta labs have performed 735,322 tests on 607,363 Albertans.
- There are two new deaths to report in the last 24 hours.
- Total number of deaths is 205: 114 in the Calgary zone; 51 in the Edmonton zone; 18 in the North zone; 17 in the South zone; and five in the Central zone.
- There are 58 active cases and 874 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 147 facility residents have died.
Homelessness supports
- The Alberta government is providing an additional $48 million to continue providing supports for people struggling with homelessness during the pandemic.
- The funding will help shelter operators respond to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic so they can continue providing safe, healthy places to stay for vulnerable Albertans.
School health measures
Expanded asymptomatic testing in pharmacies
Risk assessment tool
- A new online risk assessment tool helps people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Misericordia Hospital
- Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital remains closed to new patients because of a COVID-19 outbreak. For updates, please visit covenanthealth.ca.
Access to justice
Traffic court
- Do not attend a courthouse in person for any traffic trial scheduled up to and including Sept. 4.
- Instead, visit the Provincial Court of Alberta website for details on rescheduling.
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s recovery plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- The ABTraceTogether app helps with manual contact tracing and capacity, and early detection. Albertans will be contacted more quickly if they are at risk.
- Use of the app is voluntary. The app currently has 234,462 registered users.
- Privacy is protected. The app does not track a user’s physical location or use GPS. All contact data is only on the user’s phone and is deleted after 21 days.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. In-person applications are temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is one’s best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.