Update 109: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.)

In total, 10,384 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are 66 people in hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 257 additional cases have been identified in the last 72 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,090.
- Of these cases, 108 were identified on Aug. 7, 101 on Aug. 8, and 48 on Aug. 9.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
- Calgary zone: 365 active cases and 6,297 recovered
- South zone: 61 active cases and 1,614 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 388 active cases and 1,550 recovered
- North zone: 116 active cases and 522 recovered
- Central zone: 157 active cases and 380 recovered
- Three active cases and 21 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 1,836 cases have an unknown exposure.
- There were 26,357 tests completed in the last 72 hours.
- Alberta labs have now performed 770,266 tests on 631,295 Albertans.
- There are five new deaths to report in the last 72 hours.
- Total number of deaths is 213: 114 in the Calgary zone; 54 in the Edmonton zone; 20 in the North zone; 20 in the South zone; and five in the Central zone.
- There are 47 active cases and 897 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 150 facility residents have died.
Homelessness supports
- The Alberta government is providing an additional $48 million for people struggling with homelessness during the pandemic.
- The funding will help shelter operators continue to provide safe, healthy places to stay for vulnerable Albertans.
School health measures
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy. Alberta recognizes that Canada is moving to a national tracing app, which currently is being tested in Ontario.
- Until the federal app is available for use in Alberta, we continue to encourage Albertans to use ABTraceTogether.
- More than 235,000 Albertans are already using the app. We will ensure the best possible transition experience for users when the national app is rolled out in Alberta.
Asymptomatic testing in community pharmacies
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Misericordia Hospital
- The hospital is closed to new patients because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Updates are available at covenanthealth.ca.
Access to justice
Traffic court
- Do not attend a courthouse in person for any traffic trial scheduled up to and including Sept. 4.
- Instead, visit the Provincial Court of Alberta website for details on rescheduling.
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s recovery plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order. In-person applications are temporarily suspended.
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.