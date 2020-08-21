Update 112: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Aug. 20, 5 p.m.)

In total,
11,292 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are 43 people in
hospital, 12 of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 103 additional cases have been identified in the
last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,084.
- Cases have been identified in all zones across
the province:
- Calgary zone: 294 active cases and 6,577
recovered
- South zone: 31 active cases and 1,666 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 622 active cases and 1,873
recovered
- North zone: 100 active cases and 626 recovered
- Central zone: 33 active cases and 525 recovered
- Four active cases and 25 recovered cases in
zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals,
is online.
- To date, 1,016 cases have an unknown exposure.
- There were 9,281 tests completed in the last 24
hours.
- Alberta labs have now performed 855,968 tests on
690,643 Albertans.
- There is one new death to report in the last 24
hours.
- Total number of deaths is 228: 117 in the
Calgary zone; 56 in the Edmonton zone; 25 in the North zone; 23 in the
South zone; and seven in the Central zone.
- There are 35 active cases and 937 recovered cases
at continuing care facilities; 153 facility residents have died.
School health measures
- K-12 classrooms will open with health measures in
place.
- Masks will be mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students and all
school staff in all settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- Government will distribute more than 1.6 million
reusable masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and
students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the
guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
Teacher, staff, student testing before
the 2020-21 school year
- Asymptomatic testing is recommended for all
teachers and staff in the Early Childhood Services to Grade 12 education
prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.
- They are encouraged to book a test as soon as
possible through Alberta Health Services using the online self-assessment
tool, or by contacting a participating local community pharmacy.
- For children, testing is recommended only if
there are symptoms or pre-existing medical conditions that have symptoms
similar to COVID-19.
- Anyone with symptoms must book testing through Alberta Health Services and
cannot go to a community pharmacy. People with symptoms and close contacts
receive priority.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they
are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides
information on how to mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- More than 237,000 Albertans use the
ABTraceTogether app. Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
- A fix is being developed so the Alberta app can
run in the background of locked iPhones.
- Canada is moving to a national tracing app. Until
it is available here, we encourage Albertans to use ABTraceTogether.
- We will ensure the best possible transition for
users when the national app is rolled out in Alberta.
Court of Queen’s Bench
- The Court of Queen’s Bench has new email filing procedures. Filing by fax is no longer
accepted.
- Summonses are being sent for jury selection and
jury trials starting in September. For safety, jury selection and some
jury trials will be off-site, summonses have locations.
Traffic court
- Do not attend a courthouse in person for any
traffic trial scheduled up to and including Sept. 4.
- Instead, visit the Provincial Court of Alberta website for details on
rescheduling.
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s recovery plan
will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through
relaunch
- The Alberta Biz
Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check for new and updated
guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to
plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental
Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at
1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian
Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful
situations and ways to talk with children.
Homelessness supports
- The Alberta government is providing an additional $48 million to help shelter operators
continue to provide safe, healthy places to stay for people struggling
with homelessness during the pandemic.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at
310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is
available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local
police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection
Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications
(COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and
isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all
Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your
hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough
or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness
during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is
open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.