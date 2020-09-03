Update 116: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Sept. 3, 4:45 p.m.)

In total, 12,653 Albertans have
now recovered from COVID-19. There are 46 people in hospital, nine of whom are
in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 130 new cases have been identified in the last 24
hours, and there are now 1,415 active cases in Alberta.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 639 active cases and 6,922 recovered
- South zone: 35 active cases and 1,695 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 527 active cases and 2,666 recovered
- North zone: 174 active cases and 778 recovered
- Central zone: 36 active cases and 564 recovered
- Four active cases and 28 recovered cases in zones to
be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 2,125 cases have an unknown exposure.
- There were 9,547 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Alberta labs have now performed 994,289 tests on
785,664 Albertans.
- There were no deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Total number of deaths is 242: 118 in the Calgary
zone, 62 in the Edmonton zone, 30 in the North zone, 25 in the South
zone, and seven in the Central zone.
- There are 61 active cases and 985 recovered cases at
continuing care facilities; 159 facility residents have died.
Continuing care
- Alberta has issued a new
order that gives continuing care facilities and hospices more
flexibility with isolation requirements, recreation, dining and
volunteers.
- The order will come into effect on Sept. 17, increasing
flexibility when risk is low without reducing the overall protections in
place.
School health measures
- K-12 classrooms are now opening with health measures in
place.
- Masks are
mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students and all school staff in all
settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- Government has distributed more than 1.6 million reusable
masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry
tool kit is available for parents and students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the guidance
for schools based on the best evidence.
MyHealth Records quick
access
- Albertans age 14 and up can access the MyHealth Records (MHR)
tool immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out
verification.
- Users can see their COVID-19 test results as soon as
they are ready.
- More than 250,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk
assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of
having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to
mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading
tracer app
- Currently, 239,612 Albertans are using the
ABTraceTogether app. Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of
Alberta’s Relaunch
Strategy.
- A fix is being developed so the Alberta app can run in
the background of locked iPhones.
- Canada is moving to a national tracing app. Until it is
available here, we encourage Albertans to use ABTraceTogether.
Court of Queen’s Bench
- Summonses are being sent for jury selection and jury
trials starting in September. For safety, jury selection and some jury
trials will be off-site; summonses have locations.
- Short, judge-alone criminal trials will continue to be
heard via WebEx video, and in-person in COVID-safe courtrooms until Dec.
18.
- More information is on the Court of
Queen’s Bench website.
Traffic court
- Do not attend a courthouse in person for any traffic
trial scheduled up to and including Sept. 4.
- Instead, visit the Provincial
Court of Alberta website for details on rescheduling.
Alberta’s Recovery
Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will
create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta
businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta
Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general
workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check for new and updated
guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how
to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental
health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health
Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322
operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health
Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers
professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led,
text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online
resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to
talk with children.
Family violence
prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818
provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at
1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or
the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or
follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications
(COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family
violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and
isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all
Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands
regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or
sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during
this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open
Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.