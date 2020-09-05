Update 117: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Sept. 4, 5:15 p.m.)

In total, 12,799 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are 47 people in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- 164 new cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, and there are now 1,433 active cases in Alberta.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 638 active cases and 6,976 recovered
- South zone: 36 active cases and 1,696 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 544 active cases and 2,734 recovered
- North zone: 171 active cases and 800 recovered
- Central zone: 40 active cases and 564 recovered
- Four active cases and 29 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 2,165 cases have an unknown exposure.
- There were 10,709 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,005,001 tests on 792,965 Albertans.
- There have been no deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Total number of deaths is 242: 118 in the Calgary zone, 62 in the Edmonton zone, 30 in the North zone, 25 in the South zone, and seven in the Central zone.
- There are 61 active cases and 987 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 159 facility residents have died.
Continuing care
- Starting Sept. 17, continuing care facilities and hospices will have more flexibility with isolation requirements, recreation, dining and volunteers.
- This new risk-based approach will increase flexibility when risk is low without reducing the overall protections in place.
School health measures
- K-12 classrooms are now opening with health measures in place.
- Masks are mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students and all school staff in all settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- Government has distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Albertans age 14 and up can access the MyHealth Records (MHR) tool immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out verification.
- Users can see their COVID-19 test results as soon as they are ready.
- More than 250,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 239,612 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app. Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
- A fix is being developed so the Alberta app can run in the background of locked iPhones.
- Canada is moving to a national tracing app. Until it is available here, we encourage Albertans to use ABTraceTogether.
Court of Queen’s Bench
- Summonses are being sent for jury selection and jury trials starting in September. For safety, jury selection and some jury trials will be off-site; summonses have locations.
- Short, judge-alone criminal trials will continue to be heard via WebEx video, and in-person in COVID-safe courtrooms until Dec. 18.
- More information is on the Court of Queen’s Bench website.
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.