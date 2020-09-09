Update 118: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m.)

In total, 13,154 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are 45 people in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care.
Latest updates
- This update covers the past 96 hours.
- 154 new cases were identified on Sept. 4
- 171 new cases were identified on Sept. 5
- 137 new cases on Sept. 6
- 157 new cases in the last 24 hours
- Total number of active cases is now 1,692.
- As of today, all zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 732 active cases and 7,091 recovered
- South zone: 38 active cases and 1,703 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 648 active cases and 2,892 recovered
- North zone: 212 active cases and 869 recovered
- Central zone: 52 active cases and 570 recovered
- 10 active cases and 29 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- To date, 2,297 cases have an unknown exposure.
- There were 11,386 tests completed on Sept. 4, 11,368 on Sept. 5, 12,091 on Sept. 6 and 12,561 in the last 24 hours.
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,052,446 tests on 825,046 Albertans.
- There were five deaths in the last 96 hours.
- Total number of deaths is 247: 118 in the Calgary zone, 66 in the Edmonton zone, 31 in the North zone, 25 in the South zone, and seven in the Central zone.
- There are 56 active cases and 1,012 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 161 facility residents have died.
Continuing care
- Starting Sept. 17, continuing care facilities and hospices will have more flexibility with isolation requirements, recreation, dining and volunteers.
- This new risk-based approach will increase flexibility when risk is low without reducing the overall protections in place.
School health measures
MyHealth Records quick access
- Albertans age 14 and up can access the MyHealth Records (MHR) tool immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out verification.
- Users can see their COVID-19 test results as soon as they are ready.
- More than 250,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 240,372 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app. Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
- A fix is being developed so the Alberta app can run in the background of locked iPhones.
- Canada is moving to a national tracing app. Until it is available here, we encourage Albertans to use ABTraceTogether.
Access to justice
- As of Sept. 8, the Provincial Court of Alberta’s circuit courts started opening for in-person and remote hearings. More information is on the Provincial Court of Alberta website.
- Traffic Court is now open for trials only. Individuals should still pay traffic tickets online. More information is on the Provincial Court of Alberta website.
- Summonses are being sent for jury selection and jury trials are starting in September. For safety, jury selection and some jury trials will be off-site; summonses have locations.
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.