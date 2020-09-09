Update 119: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m.)

There are currently 45 people in hospital due to COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care. There are now 1,585 active cases in Alberta.
Latest updates
- 98 new cases have been identified and 10,500 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,062,956 tests on 832,016 Albertans.
- There was one death in the last 24 hours.
- To date, AHS has confirmed 16 individuals with COVID-19 were present at 16 schools while infectious. Currently, the identified cases have come from community transmission, not transmission within the schools.
- As of today, all zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 655 active cases and 7,190 recovered
- South zone: 45 active cases and 1,702 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 613 active cases and 2,979 recovered
- North zone: 214 active cases and 885 recovered
- Central zone: 48 active cases and 573 recovered
- 10 active cases and 29 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 57 active cases and 1,015 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 162 facility residents have died.
- In total, 13,358 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.
School health measures
- A new online map will list every school where there are two or more confirmed cases and an outbreak is declared. The map will also list schools that have shifted into scenario 2 or 3 to protect the health of students and staff.
- Work is underway to expand the map to include all schools where one confirmed case has been identified and alerts have been issued.
- K-12 classrooms are now open with health measures in place.
- Masks are mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students and all school staff in all settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- Government has distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Albertans age 14 and up can access the MyHealth Records (MHR) tool immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out verification.
- Users can see their COVID-19 test results as soon as they are ready.
- More than 250,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 240,372 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app. Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
- A fix is being developed so the Alberta app can run in the background of locked iPhones.
- Canada is moving to a national tracing app. Until it is available here, we encourage Albertans to use ABTraceTogether.
Continuing care
- Starting Sept. 17, continuing care facilities and hospices will have more flexibility with isolation requirements, recreation, dining and volunteers.
- This new risk-based approach will increase flexibility when risk is low without reducing the overall protections in place.
Access to justice
- The Provincial Court of Alberta’s circuit courts started opening on Sept. 8 for in-person and remote hearings. More information is on the Provincial Court of Alberta website.
- Traffic Court is now open for trials only. Individuals should still pay traffic tickets online. More information is on the Provincial Court of Alberta website.
- Summonses are being sent for jury selection and jury trials are starting in September. For safety, jury selection and some jury trials will be off-site; summonses have locations.
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.