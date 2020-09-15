Update 122: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.)

Currently, 37 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care – well below hospital capacity. A record 18,919 tests were completed on Sept. 12 and more than 46,000 since the last update.
Latest updates
- There are currently 1,538 active cases, 94 more since the last update.
- This update covers the past 72 hours.
- 105 new cases were identified and 12,757 tests were completed on Sept. 11
- 173 new cases were identified and 18,919 tests were completed on Sept. 12
- 140 new cases were identified and 14,451 tests were completed in the last 24 hours
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,130,828 tests on 877,000 Albertans.
- There was one death in the last 72 hours.
- To date, AHS has confirmed 42 individuals with COVID-19 were present at 35 schools while infectious. Currently, the identified cases have come from community transmission, not transmission within the schools.
- Three new school outbreaks (two to four cases) have been reported. There are currently six school outbreaks in Alberta.
- As of today, all zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 557 active cases and 7,487 recovered
- South zone: 38 active cases and 1,719 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 654 active cases and 3,239 recovered
- North zone: 232 active cases and 975 recovered
- Central zone: 49 active cases and 590 recovered
- Eight active cases and 31 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 55 active cases and 1,041 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 163 facility residents have died.
- In total, 14,041 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.
School health measures
- Alberta’s online map lists every school where there are two or more confirmed cases and an outbreak is declared. The map is updated Monday to Friday, on school days, and will also list schools that have shifted into scenario 2 or 3 to protect the health of students and staff.
- Work is underway to expand the map to include all schools where one confirmed case has been identified and alerts have been issued.
- Masks are mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students and all school staff in all settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- Government has distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
Accessing COVID-19 test results
- Albertans can receive their COVID-19 test results from AHS through an SMS text message or an automated phone call.
- Individuals who book a COVID-19 test through ahs.ca/covid or drop in for testing at an AHS assessment centre can now choose to get their results through these methods. Anyone who does not consent to receiving results via text message or through an automated phone call will instead receive their results through a call from an AHS team member.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Albertans age 14 and up can access the MyHealth Records (MHR) tool immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out verification.
- Users can see their COVID-19 test results as soon as they are ready.
- More than 250,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 241,293 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app. Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
- A fix is being developed so the Alberta app can run in the background of locked iPhones.
- Canada is moving to a national tracing app. Until it is available here, we encourage Albertans to use ABTraceTogether.
Continuing care
- Starting Sept. 17, continuing care facilities and hospices will have more flexibility with isolation requirements, recreation, dining and volunteers.
- This new risk-based approach will increase flexibility when risk is low without reducing the overall protections in place.
Access to justice
- Alberta’s courts have made a variety of changes to ensure Albertans have access to justice while maintaining physical-distancing guidelines. For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.