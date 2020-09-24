Update 125: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Sept. 24, 5 p.m.)
Posted on September 24, 2020
Currently, 58 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, 14 of whom are in intensive care – well below hospital capacity. Almost 12,800 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours.
Latest updates
- There are currently 1,462 active cases.
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,255,039 tests on 958,534 Albertans.
- There was one death reported in the last 24 hours.
- There are currently 163 confirmed cases in 97 schools.
- Of those, 65 schools with 69 total cases are on alert. Eight of the schools are new, with one case each.
- 32 school outbreaks are declared. Four are new: one school in the Calgary zone; two in the Edmonton zone; one in the North zone. Outbreaks total 94 cases.
- The online school status map identifies individual schools.
- A total of 13 schools are removed from the alert list.
- As of today, all zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 495 active cases and 7,957 recovered
- South zone: 40 active cases and 1,752 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 773 active cases and 3,884 recovered
- North zone: 130 active cases and 1,205 recovered
- Central zone: 19 active cases and 635 recovered
- Five active cases and 34 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 30 active cases and 1,091 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 165 facility residents have died.
- In total, 15,467 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.
Thanksgiving
- New guidance is online for safe and healthy holiday entertaining.
Testing
- Priority testing is available to: any person exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19; all close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases; all workers and/or residents at specific outbreak sites.
- Voluntary asymptomatic testing is also available to: school teachers and staff; health-care workers; staff and residents at congregate living facilities, including long-term care; Albertans experiencing homelessness; travellers who require testing prior to departure.
- Asymptomatic testing will be offered to additional groups, if required.
- Albertans who don’t have symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 should speak with their health-care provider if they have concerns about their health.
School health measures
- An online map lists every school with two or more confirmed cases and a declared outbreak, and schools that shifted into scenario 2 or 3 to protect students and staff. The map is updated on school days.
- Work is underway to expand the map to include all schools with one confirmed case and an alert.
- Masks are mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students and all school staff in all settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
Accessing COVID-19 test results
- Albertans can receive their COVID-19 test results from AHS through an SMS text message or an automated phone call.
- Individuals who book a COVID-19 test through ahs.ca/covid or drop in for testing at an AHS assessment centre can now choose to get their results through these methods. Anyone who does not consent to receiving results via text message or through an automated phone call will instead receive their results through a call from an AHS team member.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Albertans age 14 and up can access the MyHealth Records (MHR) tool immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out verification.
- Users can see their COVID-19 test results as soon as they are ready.
- More than 250,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 242,991 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app, 65 per cent using iOS and 35 per cent using Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Continuing care
- Continuing care facilities and hospices now have more flexibility with isolation requirements, recreation, dining and volunteers when risk is low, without reducing overall protection.
Access to justice
- Alberta’s courts have made a variety of changes to ensure Albertans have access to justice while maintaining physical-distancing guidelines. For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.