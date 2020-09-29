Update 126: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m.)

Alberta has now tested more than one million people for COVID-19. Of the 63 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 15 are in intensive care – safely within hospital capacity.
Latest updates
- There are currently 1,549 active cases, up 52 since the last update.
- This update covers the past 72 hours.
- 60 new cases were identified and 16,318 tests were completed on Sept. 25
- 184 new cases were identified and 16,365 tests were completed on Sept. 26
- 162 new cases were identified and 18,581 tests were completed in the last 24 hours
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,320,550 tests on
1,001,638 Albertans. Alberta has the highest testing rate in Canada at 30.7 per 10,000 population.
- There were four deaths reported in the last 72 hours.
- There are currently 210 confirmed cases in 113 schools.
- Of those, 66 schools with 71 total cases are on alert.
- Outbreaks are declared in 47 schools with 139 total cases. Of those, six are on watch with more than five cases each.
- The online school status map identifies individual schools.
- A total of 20 schools have now been removed from the alert list since the school year began.
- As of today, all zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 575 active cases and 8,081 recovered
- South zone: 38 active cases and 1,765 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 779 active cases and 4,168 recovered
- North zone: 133 active cases and 1,243 recovered
- Central zone: 18 active cases and 641 recovered
- Six active cases and 37 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 61 active cases and 1,100 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 167 facility residents have died.
- In total, 15,935 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.
COVID-19 research
- Alberta is splitting $2.1 million among seven research projects that include antibody detection, serology testing, treatment strategies and the real-life experiences of patients and caregivers.
- Five projects will be at the University of Alberta, and two at the University of Calgary.
Thanksgiving
- New guidance is online to help Albertans enjoy safe and healthy holiday entertaining.
Testing
- Priority testing is available to: any person exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19; all close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases; all workers and/or residents at specific outbreak sites.
- Voluntary asymptomatic testing is also available to: school teachers and staff; health-care workers; staff and residents at congregate living facilities, including long-term care; Albertans experiencing homelessness; travellers who require testing prior to departure.
- Asymptomatic testing will be offered to additional groups, if required.
- Albertans who don’t have symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 should speak with their health-care provider if they have concerns about their health.
School health measures
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
Accessing COVID-19 test results
- Albertans can receive their COVID-19 test results from AHS through an SMS text message or an automated phone call.
- Individuals who book a COVID-19 test through ahs.ca/covid or drop in for testing at an AHS assessment centre can now choose to get their results through these methods. Anyone who does not consent to receiving results via text message or through an automated phone call will instead receive their results through a call from an AHS team member.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Albertans age 14 and up can access the MyHealth Records (MHR) tool immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out verification.
- Users can see their COVID-19 test results as soon as they are ready.
- More than 250,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 243,659 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app, 65 per cent using iOS and 35 per cent using Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Continuing care
- Continuing care facilities and hospices now have more flexibility with isolation requirements, recreation, dining and volunteers when risk is low, without reducing overall protection.
Access to justice
- Alberta’s courts have made a variety of changes to ensure Albertans have access to justice while maintaining physical-distancing guidelines. For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.