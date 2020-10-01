Update 127: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Oct.1, 4:45 p.m.)

Alberta has 64 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 12 of whom are in intensive care – safely within hospital capacity. Almost 16,400 Albertans have now recovered from the virus.
Latest updates
- There are currently 1,596 active cases, up 47 since the last update.
- Alberta labs performed 14,678 tests in the last 24 hours and have now performed 1,365,496 tests on 1,030,261 Albertans. Alberta has the highest testing rate in Canada at 30.7 per 10,000 population.
- There were two deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
- There are currently 133 schools on the alert/outbreak list with 257 confirmed cases.
- Of those, 81 schools with 91 total cases are on alert.
- Outbreaks are declared in 52 schools with 166 total cases. Of those, seven are on watch with more than five cases each.
- The online school status map identifies individual schools.
- A total of 28 schools have now been removed from the alert list, two since Sept. 30.
- As of today, all zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 587 active cases and 8,239 recovered
- South zone: 32 active cases and 1,771 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 851 active cases and 4,372 recovered
- North zone: 102 active cases and 1,305 recovered
- Central zone: 19 active cases and 646 recovered
- Five active cases and 37 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 85 active cases and 1,109 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 168 facility residents have died.
My Health Records
- Parents and guardians can now access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready. To access children’s test results, parents need to provide their personal health number and the date of their child’s COVID-19 test.
- Albertans age 14 and older could already access their COVID-19 test results immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out verification.
- Sign-up is free, the only requirement is an Alberta driver’s licence or identification card.
- More than 340,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Halloween
- Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is not cancelling Halloween.
- Outdoor Halloween activities are lower risk and supported by public health.
- A new tip sheet online will help Albertans of all ages enjoy a safe and healthy Halloween.
- Printable posters will let people know if you are handing out treats.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone is encouraged to get immunized against influenza, especially seniors and at-risk Albertans.
- Alberta ordered a record 1.96 million doses of vaccine, more than 20 per cent more than last year.
- Outreach to vulnerable populations starts no later than Oct. 13.
- Albertans age five and up can go to any participating pharmacy, or their doctor’s office, starting Oct. 19. Please call your pharmacist or physician to arrange for influenza immunization.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize children younger than five, their parents and household members; people without a provincial health number; and where there is no other immunizing health-care provider.
- For the first time, a high-dose influenza vaccine will be provided to residents of provincially funded long-term care beds, age 65 and older.
COVID-19 research
- Alberta is splitting $2.1 million among seven research projects that include antibody detection, serology testing, treatment strategies and the real-life experiences of patients and caregivers.
- Five projects will be at the University of Alberta, and two at the University of Calgary.
Testing
- Priority testing is available to: any person exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19; all close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases; all workers and/or residents at specific outbreak sites.
- Voluntary asymptomatic testing is also available to: school teachers and staff; health-care workers; staff and residents at congregate living facilities, including long-term care; Albertans experiencing homelessness; travellers who require testing prior to departure.
- Asymptomatic testing will be offered to additional groups, if required.
- Albertans who don’t have symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 should speak with their health-care provider if they have concerns about their health.
School health measures
- An online map lists every school with two or more confirmed cases and a declared outbreak, and schools that shifted into scenario 2 or 3 to protect students and staff. The map is updated on school days.
- Work is underway to expand the map to include all schools with one confirmed case and an alert.
- Masks are mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students and all school staff in all settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
Accessing AHS COVID-19 test results
- Albertans can receive their COVID-19 test results from AHS through an SMS text message or an automated phone call.
- Individuals who book a COVID-19 test through ahs.ca/covid or drop in for testing at an AHS assessment centre can now choose to get their results through these methods.
- Anyone who does not consent to receiving results via text message or through an automated phone call will instead receive their results through a call from an AHS team member.
Risk assessment tool
- The online risk assessment tool can help people identify if they are at high risk of having a severe outcome. The tool also provides information on how to mitigate that risk.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 244,225 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app, 65 per cent using iOS and 35 per cent using Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Continuing care
- Continuing care facilities and hospices now have more flexibility with isolation requirements, recreation, dining and volunteers when risk is low, without reducing overall protection.
Access to justice
- Alberta’s courts have made a variety of changes to ensure Albertans have access to justice while maintaining physical-distancing guidelines. For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.