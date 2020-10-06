Update 128: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Oct. 5, 4:30 p.m.)

There are 62 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care – safely within hospital capacity. More than 16,800 Albertans have now recovered.
Latest updates
- There are currently 1,783 active cases in the province.
- Total recovered cases are 16,872.
- This update covers the past 72 hours.
- 97 new cases were identified and 12,630 tests were completed on Oct. 2
- 263 new cases were identified and 17,445 tests were completed on Oct. 3
- 218 new cases were identified and 15,923 tests were completed on Oct. 4
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,424,946 tests on
1,067,184 Albertans.
- There were eight deaths reported in the last 72 hours.
- There are currently 319 confirmed cases in 149 schools.
- Of those, 84 schools with 106 total cases are on alert.
- Outbreaks are declared in 65 schools with 213 total cases. Of those, 10 are on watch with more than five cases each.
- The online school status map identifies individual schools.
- A total of 43 schools have now been removed from the alert list since the school year began.
- As of today, all zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary zone: 624 active cases and 8,392 recovered
- South zone: 47 active cases and 1,786 recovered
- Edmonton zone: 982 active cases and 4,663 recovered
- North zone: 105 active cases and 1,338 recovered
- Central zone: 22 active cases and 655 recovered
- Three active cases and 38 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 102 active cases and 1,124 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 173 facility residents have died.
Thanksgiving and Halloween
- Albertans are encouraged to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings as small as possible.
- Online guidance is available to help Albertans enjoy a safe and healthy holiday while limiting the spread of COVID-19.
- A new website and tip sheet will help Albertans of all ages enjoy a safe and healthy Halloween.
- Printable posters will let people know if you are handing out treats.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone is encouraged to get immunized against influenza, especially seniors and at-risk Albertans.
- Alberta ordered a record 1.96 million doses of vaccine.
- Albertans age five and up can go to any participating pharmacy, or their doctor’s office, starting Oct. 19. Please call your pharmacist or physician to arrange for influenza immunization.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize children younger than five, their parents and household members; people without a provincial health number; and where there is no other immunizing health-care provider.
- For the first time, a high-dose influenza vaccine will be provided to senior residents of provincially funded long-term care beds.
School health measures
- An online map lists every school with two or more confirmed cases and a declared outbreak, and schools that shifted into scenario 2 or 3 to protect students and staff. The map is updated on school days.
- Work is underway to expand the map to include all schools with one confirmed case and an alert.
- Masks are mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students and all school staff in all settings where distancing isn’t possible.
- Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
- Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
Testing
- Priority testing is available to: any person exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19; all close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases; all workers and/or residents at specific outbreak sites.
- Voluntary asymptomatic testing is also available to: school teachers and staff; health-care workers; staff and residents at congregate living facilities, including long-term care; Albertans experiencing homelessness; travellers who require testing prior to departure.
- Asymptomatic testing will be offered to additional groups, if required.
- Albertans who don’t have symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 should speak with their health-care provider if they have concerns about their health.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can now access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- To access children’s test results, parents need to provide their personal health number and the date of their child’s COVID-19 test.
- Albertans age 14 and older could already access their COVID-19 test results immediately after signing up without waiting for mail-out verification.
- Sign-up is free, the only requirement is an Alberta driver’s licence or identification card.
- More than 340,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Accessing COVID-19 test results from AHS
- Albertans can receive their COVID-19 test results from AHS through an SMS text message or an automated phone call.
- Individuals who book a COVID-19 test through ahs.ca/covid or drop in for testing at an AHS assessment centre can now choose to get their results through these methods. Anyone who does not consent to receiving results via text message or through an automated phone call will instead receive their results through a call from an AHS team member.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 244,895 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app, 65 per cent using iOS and 35 per cent using Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Access to justice
- Alberta’s courts have made a variety of changes to ensure Albertans have access to justice while maintaining physical-distancing guidelines. For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legal requirements for physical distancing and isolating when sick or showing symptoms are still in effect, and all Albertans must adhere to these restrictions.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m