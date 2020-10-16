Update 131: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Oct. 16, 4:15 p.m.)

More than 18,600 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 117 people in hospital with the virus, including 11 in intensive care.
Latest updates
• In the last 24 hours, there were 332 new cases identified and 14,155 tests completed. The positivity rate was 2.24 per cent.
• There are currently 2,836 active cases in the province.
• Total recovered cases are 18,651.
• Alberta labs have now performed 1,598,145 tests on
1,167,241 Albertans.
• There were no additional deaths reported.
• Currently, about eight per cent of schools are on outbreak or alert, with 489 confirmed cases in these schools.
o Of those, 111 schools are on alert, with 133 total cases.
o Outbreaks are declared in 91 schools, including 22 that are on watch. There are 356 total cases linked to these schools.
o The online school status map identifies individual schools.
o 85 schools have now been removed from the alert list.
• As of today, all zones across the province have cases:
o Calgary Zone: 820 active cases and 8,972 recovered
o South Zone: 202 active cases and 1,830 recovered
o Edmonton Zone: 1,525 active cases and 5,692 recovered
o North Zone: 145 active cases and 1,436 recovered
o Central Zone: 132 active cases and 681 recovered
o 12 active cases and 40 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
o Additional information, including case totals, is online.
• There are 100 active cases and 1,233 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 177 facility residents have died.
Voluntary health measures in Edmonton Zone
• All residents and visitors to the Edmonton Zone are strongly encouraged to implement voluntary public health measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect people’s health:
o Limit social and family gatherings to no more than 15 people.
o Wear non-medical masks in all indoor work settings, except when alone in spaces like offices or cubicles, where separated from others, or an appropriate barrier is in place.
o Limit the number of cohorts to three (a core/household cohort, a school cohort, one additional sport, social or other cohort). Children in child care could be part of four cohorts; child care cohorts have not shown a high risk of spreading COVID-19.
• All existing guidance and public health orders remain in place.
• Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services and local partners in the Edmonton Zone will continue closely monitoring the region.
Influenza immunization
• Everyone is encouraged to get immunized against influenza, especially seniors and at-risk Albertans.
• Alberta ordered a record 1.96 million doses of vaccine.
• By appointment starting Oct. 19, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize Albertans age five and up.
• By appointment, public health clinics will immunize children under five and their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
COVID testing
• Testing at AHS assessment centres is only by appointment. Book testing online using the screening tool at AHS.ca. No computer? Call HealthLink at 811.
• Priority will be given to people with any COVID-19 symptom, all close contacts of confirmed cases, all workers and/or residents at specific outbreak sites.
• Voluntary asymptomatic testing is available to school teachers and staff; health-care workers; staff and residents at congregate living facilities, including long-term care; Albertans experiencing homelessness; travellers who need testing before departure.
• Asymptomatic testing will be offered to additional groups, if required.
• Albertans with health concerns but no symptoms or exposure should talk to their care provider.
School health measures
• An online map lists every school with two or more confirmed cases or a declared outbreak, and schools that shifted into scenario 2 or 3 to protect students and staff. Updated on school days.
• Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks, two each to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
• A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
• Health officials will monitor and update the guidance for schools based on the best evidence.
MyHealth Records quick access
• Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
• Parents need to provide their personal health number and the date of their child’s COVID-19 test.
• Sign-up is free, the only requirement is an Alberta driver’s licence or identification card.
• More than 340,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Halloween
• A website and tip sheet is online. Printable posters will show if you are handing out treats.
Albertans downloading tracer app
• Currently, 246,790 Albertans are using the ABTraceTogether app, 65 per cent using iOS and 35 per cent using Android.
• The app averages eight new registered users per hour.
• Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Access to justice
• Alberta’s courts have made a variety of changes to ensure Albertans have access to justice while maintaining physical-distancing guidelines. For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
o Traffic Court
o Provincial Court
o Court of Queen’s Bench
o Court of Appeal
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
• Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
• The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
• Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
• Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
• The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
• Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
• A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
• Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
• Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
• Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
• Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
• Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
• Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.