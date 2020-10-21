Update 132: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Oct. 20, 4 p.m.)

In total, 19,500 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 116 people in hospital with the virus, including 16 in intensive care.
Latest updates
In the last 24 hours, there were 323 new cases identified and 13,003 tests completed. The positivity rate was 2.51 per cent.
Alberta labs have now performed 1,653,361 tests on
1,197,204 Albertans.
There are currently 3,203 active cases in the province.
There is one additional death reported.
Currently, about eight per cent of schools are on outbreak or alert, with 512 confirmed cases in these schools.
Of those, 99 schools are on alert, with 114 total cases.
Outbreaks are declared in 96 schools, including 26 that are on watch. There are 398 total cases linked to these schools.
The online school status map identifies individual schools.
109 schools have now been removed from the alert list.
All zones across the province have cases:
Calgary Zone: 1,043 active cases and 9,202 recovered
South Zone: 199 active cases and 1,893 recovered
Edmonton Zone: 1,607 active cases and 6,187 recovered
North Zone: 198 active cases and 1,472 recovered
Central Zone: 145 active cases and 704 recovered
11 active cases and 42 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
Additional information, including case totals, is online.
There are 123 active cases and 1,264 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 178 facility residents have died.
Asymptomatic testing paused
Alberta is pressing pause on asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to help reduce testing wait times, speed up results and limit the spread.
Testing remains readily available for any Albertan with symptoms, as well as anyone who has no symptoms but is a close contact or is linked to an outbreak.
As of Oct. 20, AHS and pharmacies will not book new appointments for Albertans seeking asymptomatic testing. All existing appointments will be honoured until Nov. 4.
Only 0.11 per cent of more than 659,000 tests conducted on asymptomatic Albertans with no known exposure have come back positive.
Tests can be booked online at AHS.ca or call HealthLink at 811.
Albertans with health concerns but no symptoms or exposure should talk to their care provider.
Voluntary health measures in Edmonton Zone
Voluntary public health measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Limit social and family gatherings to no more than 15 people.
Wear non-medical masks in all indoor work settings, except when alone in spaces like offices or cubicles, where separated from others, or an appropriate barrier is in place.
Limit cohorts to three (core/household cohort, school cohort, one additional). Children in child care can be in a fourth cohort.
All existing guidance and public health orders remain in place.
Influenza immunization
Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
Alberta ordered a record 1.96 million doses of vaccine.
By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
School health measures
An online map lists every school with two or more confirmed cases. Updated on school days.
Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks to 740,000 students, 90,000 staff.
A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
MyHealth Records quick access
Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
More than 340,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Halloween
A website and tip sheet is online. Printable posters will show if you are handing out treats.
Albertans downloading tracer app
Currently, 247,533 Albertans are using the app, 65 per cent on iOS and 35 per cent on Android.
The app averages 12 new registered users per hour.
Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Access to justice
For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Traffic Court
Provincial Court
Court of Queen’s Bench
Court of Appeal
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.