Update 133: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Oct. 22, 4:45 p.m.)
Posted on October 22, 2020
More than 20,000 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19. There are currently 112 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.
Latest updates
- In the last 24 hours, there were 427 new cases identified and 14,304 tests completed. The positivity rate was three per cent.
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,682,603 tests on 1,212,809 Albertans.
- There are currently 3,519 active cases in the province.
- There were no additional deaths reported.
- Currently, about nine per cent of schools are on outbreak or alert, with 561 confirmed cases in these schools.
- Of those, 111 schools are on alert, with 126 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 101 schools, including 27 that are on watch. There are 435 total cases linked to these schools.
- The online school status map identifies individual schools.
- 114 schools have now been removed from the alert list.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 1,260 active cases and 9,328 recovered
- South Zone: 204 active cases and 1,923 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 1,718 active cases and 6,474 recovered
- North Zone: 198 active cases and 1,507 recovered
- Central Zone: 126 active cases and 738 recovered
- 13 active cases and 44 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 180 active cases and 1,281 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 179 facility residents have died.
International traveller COVID-19 pilot
- A joint pilot program from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada will safely test an alternative to the current 14-day quarantine requirement for international travellers while continuing to protect Canadians from COVID-19.
- Starting Nov. 2, the Coutts land border crossing and Calgary International Airport will offer COVID-19 testing to returning international travellers before they proceed into the required quarantine.
- If the test is negative, travellers will be allowed to leave quarantine as long as they get a second test six or seven days after arrival at a participating community pharmacy.
- Participants will be closely monitored daily for symptoms and must follow enhanced preventive health measures, such as wearing masks in public places and avoiding visiting high-risk groups.
Voluntary health measures in Edmonton Zone
- Voluntary public health measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Limit social and family gatherings to no more than 15 people.
- Wear non-medical masks in all indoor work settings, except when alone in spaces like offices or cubicles, where separated from others, or an appropriate barrier is in place.
- Limit cohorts to three (core/household cohort, school cohort, one additional). Children in child care can be in a fourth cohort.
- All existing guidance and public health orders remain in place.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- Alberta ordered a record 1.96 million doses of vaccine.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
Halloween
Asymptomatic testing paused
- Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing is paused to help reduce testing wait times, speed up results and limit the spread.
- Existing appointments will be honoured until Nov. 4.
- Anyone with no symptoms must be tested if they are a close contact, or are linked to an outbreak. Book tests online at AHS.ca or call HealthLink at 811.
- Only 0.11 per cent of more than 659,000 asymptomatic tests with no known exposure were positive.
- Albertans with health concerns but no symptoms or exposure should talk to their care provider.
School health measures
- An online map lists every school with two or more confirmed cases. Updated on school days.
- Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 340,000 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 248,327 Albertans are using the app, 65 per cent on iOS and 35 per cent on Android.
- The app averages eight new registered users per hour.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.