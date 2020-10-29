Update 135: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Oct. 29, 4:45 p.m.)

There are 130 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 18 in intensive care. Alberta is updating its COVID-19 symptoms list for anyone under the age of 18.
Latest updates
- To date, 21,803 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- In the last 24 hours, 477 new cases were identified and 12,153 tests were completed
- There are currently 4,921 active cases in the province.
- Currently, 130 people are in hospital, including 18 in intensive care.
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,776,206 tests on 1,261,145 Albertans. The testing positivity rate is about four per cent.
- There were five additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours.
- Currently, about 10 per cent of schools are on outbreak or alert, with 730 confirmed cases in these schools.
- Of those, 138 schools are on alert, with 172 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 111 schools, including 45 that are on watch. There are 558 total cases linked to these schools.
- In-school transmission has occurred in 87 schools. Of these, 48 have had only one new case result.
- 153 schools have now been removed from the alert list.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 1,879 active cases and 9,954 recovered
- South Zone: 256 active cases and 2,047 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 2,277 active cases and 7,326 recovered
- North Zone: 325 active cases and 1,611 recovered
- Central Zone: 162 active cases and 816 recovered
- 22 active cases and 49 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online.
- There are 322 active cases and 1,350 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 193 facility residents have died.
New symptoms list for Albertans under the age of 18
- Effective Nov. 2, Alberta is removing runny nose and sore throat from the list of core symptoms requiring mandatory isolation for those under the age of 18. This includes the daily checklist used for school and child care settings.
- This change is only for those with no known exposure. If a child is a close contact or known to have been exposed in the previous 14 days and develops symptoms, testing is recommended and the child would still need to isolate.
- Also effective Nov. 2:
- If a child has only one of the non-core symptoms on the checklist, they should stay home and monitor for 24 hours. If their symptom is improving, testing is not necessary and they can return to normal activities when they feel well.
- If the child has two or more of the non-core symptoms, or if one of their symptoms gets worse, testing is still recommended and they should stay home until the symptoms go away or they test negative for COVID-19 and feel better.
- The COVID-19 symptoms list for anyone over the age of 18, including teachers and daycare staff, remains unchanged. Health officials will continue to monitor evidence closely.
Mandatory health measures in Calgary and Edmonton
- Targeted temporary measures will help reduce COVID-19 transmission and limit the risks of cases growing exponentially in Edmonton and Calgary.
- A mandatory 15-person limit on all social gatherings in the City of Edmonton and City of Calgary is in effect.
- This limit applies to gatherings such as dinner parties, wedding and funeral receptions, banquets and other gatherings.
- It does not currently change measures for structured events such as dining in restaurants, theatres, worship services or wedding and funeral ceremonies.
- This temporary limit will be reassessed in one month.
- Along with the mandatory limit on social gatherings, voluntary public health measures remain in place for the entire Edmonton Zone and are also recommended for anyone living in or visiting the City of Calgary:
- Wear non-medical masks in all indoor work settings, except when alone in workspaces such as offices or cubicles where you can be safely distanced from others or an appropriate barrier is in place.
- Limit each individual to no more than three cohorts (a core/household cohort, a school cohort, and one additional sport, social or other cohort). Young children who attend child care may be part of four cohorts, as child care cohorts have not been seen to be a high-risk context for spread.
- Surrounding communities in the Edmonton Zone should continue to follow the voluntary public health measures in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.
- No additional measures are being implemented in the communities surrounding Calgary.
- All existing guidance and public health orders remain in place.
Halloween
Contact tracing notifications
- Alberta Health Services is adjusting how Albertans are notified if they attended an event at which a confirmed case of COVID-19 was present.
- Alberta Health Services will now notify the event organizer and provide written notification to be directly emailed to attendees. Event organizers are to send these emails within 24 hours of being contacted.
- Alberta Health Services will continue to directly notify close contacts of cases who were exposed outside of a public or private event, and will directly notify anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
International traveller COVID-19 pilot
- A joint pilot program from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada will safely test an alternative to the current 14-day quarantine requirement for international travellers while continuing to protect Canadians from COVID-19.
- Starting Nov. 2, the Coutts land border crossing and Calgary International Airport will offer COVID-19 testing to returning international travellers before they proceed into the required quarantine.
- If the test is negative, travellers will be allowed to leave quarantine as long as they get a second test six or seven days after arrival at a participating community pharmacy.
- Participants will be closely monitored daily for symptoms and must follow enhanced preventive health measures, such as wearing masks in public places and avoiding visiting high-risk groups.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- Alberta ordered a record 1.96 million doses of vaccine.
- More than 597,000 Albertans have already been immunized.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
Asymptomatic testing paused
- Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing is paused to help reduce testing wait times, speed up results and limit the spread. Existing appointments will be honoured until Nov. 4.
- Anyone with no symptoms must be tested if they are a close contact, or are linked to an outbreak. Book tests online at AHS.ca or call HealthLink at 811.
- Only 0.11 per cent of more than 659,000 asymptomatic tests with no known exposure were positive.
- Albertans with health concerns but no symptoms or exposure should talk to their care provider.
School health measures
- An online map lists every school with two or more confirmed cases. The map is updated on school days.
- Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 400,500 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 249,737 Albertans are using the app, 65 per cent on iOS and 35 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.