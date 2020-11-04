Update 136: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Nov. 3, 4:45 p.m.)
Posted on November 3, 2020
There are 167 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care. Almost 24,000 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.
Latest updates
- To date, 23,484 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- There are currently 6,110 active cases in the province.
- On average, 567 cases of COVID-19 were identified per day since Oct. 30.
- 581 cases were identified and 13,151 tests were completed on Oct. 30
- 525 cases were identified and 13,180 tests were completed on Oct. 31
- 592 cases were identified and 11,287 tests were completed on Nov. 1
- 570 new cases were identified and 8,418 tests were completed in the last 24 hours
- On Nov. 2, the lab test positivity rate was 6.81 per cent.
- Alberta labs have now performed 1,835,293 tests on 1,290,323 Albertans.
- There were 15 additional deaths since Oct. 30, bringing total deaths to 338.
- Currently, about 10 per cent of schools are on outbreak or alert, with 778 confirmed cases in these schools.
- Of those, 135 schools are on alert, with 168 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 117 schools, including 50 that are on watch. There are 610 total cases linked to these schools.
- In-school transmission has likely occurred in 99 schools. Of these, 56 have had only one new case.
- 173 schools have now been removed from the alert list.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 2,532 active cases, 10,520 recovered
- South Zone: 317 active cases and 2,161 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 2,581 active cases, 8,163 recovered
- North Zone: 413 active cases, 1,718 recovered
- Central Zone: 235 active cases, 869 recovered
- 32 active cases and 53 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- There are 431 active cases and 1,491 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 209 facility residents have died.
New symptoms list for children
- Runny nose and sore throat are off the list of core symptoms requiring mandatory isolation for those under age 18. This includes the daily checklist used for school and child care settings.
- This is only for children with no known exposure. If a child is a close contact or had known exposure within 14 days, testing is recommended and the child still needs to isolate.
- A child with only one non-core symptom should stay home and be monitored for 24 hours. Testing is not needed if symptoms improve. The child can resume normal activities when they feel well.
- A child with two or more non-core symptoms, or if one symptom gets worse, should get tested. They should stay home until the symptoms go away, or they test negative and feel better.
- The COVID-19 symptoms list for adults, including teachers and daycare staff, is unchanged. Health officials will continue to monitor evidence closely.
Mandatory health measures in Calgary and Edmonton
- Targeted temporary measures will help reduce transmission and limit the risks of growing cases.
- A mandatory 15-person limit is in effect on all social gatherings in the cities of Edmonton and Calgary.
- This limit applies to dinner parties, wedding and funeral receptions, banquets and other gatherings.
- It does not change measures for structured events such as dining in restaurants, theatres, worship services, or wedding and funeral ceremonies.
- This temporary limit will be reassessed at the end of November.
- Voluntary public health measures remain in place for the entire Edmonton Zone and are recommended for anyone living in or visiting Calgary:
- Wear non-medical masks in all indoor work settings, except when alone in workspaces such as offices or cubicles where you can be safely distanced from others, or an appropriate barrier is in place.
- Limit each individual to no more than three cohorts (core/household, school, and one additional sport, social or other cohort). Child care may be a fourth cohort for young children; child care cohorts have not been seen to be a high-risk context for spread.
- Communities around the Edmonton Zone should continue voluntary public health measures.
- No additional measures are being implemented in communities surrounding Calgary.
- All existing guidance and public health orders remain in place.
International traveller COVID-19 pilot
- An Alberta-Canada joint pilot program is testing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement for international travellers while continuing to protect Canadians from COVID-19.
- Participants are closely monitored daily for symptoms and must follow enhanced preventive health measures, such as wearing masks in public places and avoiding visiting high-risk groups.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- Alberta ordered a record 1.96 million doses of vaccine.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
Asymptomatic testing paused
- Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing is paused to help reduce testing wait times, speed up results and limit the spread. Existing appointments will be honoured until Nov. 4.
- Anyone with no symptoms must be tested if they are a close contact, or are linked to an outbreak. Book tests online at AHS.ca or call HealthLink at 811.
- Only 0.11 per cent of more than 659,000 asymptomatic tests with no known exposure were positive.
- Albertans with health concerns but no symptoms or exposure should talk to their care provider.
School health measures
- An online map lists schools with two or more confirmed cases. The map is updated on school days.
- Government distributed more than 1.6 million reusable masks to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 400,500 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- Currently, 250,957 Albertans are using the app, 65 per cent on iOS and 35 per cent on Android.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Access to justice
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.