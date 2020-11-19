Update 141: COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (Nov. 18, 6 p.m.)

There are 287 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 57 in intensive care. There are 10,057 active cases in the province.
Latest updates
- Over the last 24 hours, 730 new cases were identified.
- To date, 31,192 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.
- There were 11 additional deaths reported, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is now 443.
- Due to ongoing technical difficulties, exact testing figures are not available but will be shared as soon as possible.
- All zones across the province have cases:
- Calgary Zone: 4,201 active cases and 13,658 recovered
- South Zone: 532 active cases and 2,618 recovered
- Edmonton Zone: 4,157 active cases and 11,436 recovered
- North Zone: 628 active cases and 2,258 recovered
- Central Zone: 454 active cases and 1,151 recovered
- 85 active cases and 71 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed
- Additional information, including case totals, is online
- Currently, 312 schools, about 13 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 1,059 cases in total.
- Of those, 152 schools are on alert, with 208 total cases.
- Outbreaks are declared in 167 schools, including 64 on watch, with a total of 851 cases.
- To date, in-school transmission has likely occurred in 157 schools. Of these, 83 have had only one new case.
- 237 schools have now been removed from the alert list.
- There are 358 active cases and 2,021 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 283 facility residents have died.
- Alberta is reporting case numbers and information daily, including on weekends and holidays.
Targeted COVID-19 measures
- Targeted measures will help protect the health system and limit the spread of COVID-19.
- There is a temporary ban on group fitness classes, team sport activities and group performance activities in Edmonton and surrounding areas, Calgary and surrounding areas, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and Red Deer. This will be in place until Nov. 27.
- In all regions under enhanced status, restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs are required to stop liquor sales by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. This will be in place until Nov. 27.
- In all regions under enhanced status, there are additional measures also being implemented:
- 50-person limit on wedding ceremonies and funeral services.
- All faith-based organizations should limit attendance at services to one-third of capacity.
- It is strongly recommended that no social gatherings occur in private homes.
- It is strongly recommended that Albertans living in areas under enhanced precautions not move social gatherings to neighbouring communities with lower rates.
- Employers should reduce the number of staff in office buildings at any one time.
- All existing guidance, measures and legal orders remain in place in all areas.
- If these measures are not successful, it will be necessary to implement more restrictive measures.
Albertans downloading tracer app
- All Albertans are encouraged to download the secure ABTraceTogether app, which is integrated with provincial contact tracing. The federal app is not a contact tracing app.
- Secure contact tracing is an effective tool to stop the spread by notifying people who were exposed to a confirmed case, so they can be tested and isolated.
- Early issues have been fixed so the app can run in the background of all mobile devices.
- As of Nov. 16, 268,064 Albertans were using the ABTraceTogether app, 66 per cent on iOS and 34 per cent on Android. On average, 35 new users were registering every hour.
- Secure contact tracing is a cornerstone of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.
Symptoms for children and adults
- Everyone in Alberta should monitor themselves for symptoms.
- Adults over age 18 should stay home and get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Children should refer to the daily screening checklist for instructions.
- If a child has any of the core symptoms, they need to isolate for at least 10 days from the start of symptoms or until the symptoms are gone, whichever is longer, or until they test negative for COVID-19.
- Core symptoms for children: cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell.
- For any other symptoms in a child, please assess the number of symptoms and follow the guidance in the checklist.
International traveller COVID-19 pilot
- An Alberta-Canada joint pilot program is testing an alternative to the 14-day quarantine requirement for international travellers while continuing to protect Canadians from COVID-19.
- Participants are closely monitored daily for symptoms and must follow enhanced preventive health measures, such as wearing masks in public places and avoiding visiting high-risk groups.
Influenza immunization
- Everyone, especially seniors and those at risk, is encouraged to get immunized against influenza.
- As of Nov. 16, more than 1,142,419 Albertans have received their flu shot.
- By appointment, doctors’ offices and participating pharmacies will immunize ages five and up.
- By appointment, public health clinics will immunize ages under five, their household members; people with no provincial health number; and where they are the only provider.
School health measures
- An online map lists schools with two or more confirmed cases, updated every school day.
- Government distributed over 1.6 million reusable masks to 740,000 students and 90,000 staff.
- A re-entry tool kit is available for parents and students.
MyHealth Records quick access
- Parents and guardians can access the COVID-19 test results for children under the age of 18 through MyHealth Records (MHR) as soon as they are ready.
- More than 417,200 Albertans have MHR accounts.
Access to justice
- For the latest updates on court operations, please visit:
Alberta’s Recovery Plan
- Alberta’s Recovery Plan will create jobs, economic diversification and a strong economic future.
Supporting Alberta businesses through relaunch
- The Alberta Biz Connect web page has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors. Check online for new and updated guidance documents.
- Businesses may complete an online template to plan how to protect employees and patrons.
Addiction and mental health supports
- Confidential supports are available. The Mental Health Help Line at 1-877-303-2642 and the Addiction Help Line at 1-866-332-2322 operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Canadian Mental Health Association has resources at mentalhealthweek.ca.
- The Kids Help Phone is available 24-7 and offers professional counselling, information and referrals and volunteer-led, text-based support to young people by texting CONNECT to 686868.
- Online resources provide advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
Family violence prevention
- A 24-hour Family Violence Information Line at 310-1818 provides anonymous help in more than 170 languages.
- Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- People fleeing family violence can call local police or the nearest RCMP detachment to apply for an Emergency Protection Order, or follow the steps in the Emergency Protection Orders Telephone Applications (COVID-19).
- Information sheets and other resources on family violence prevention are at alberta.ca/COVID19.
Quick facts
- Legally, all Albertans must physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms.
- Good hygiene is your best protection: wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve, and dispose of tissues appropriately.
- Please share acts of kindness during this difficult time at #AlbertaCares.
- Alberta Connects Contact Centre (310-4455) is open Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.